El apoyo de Estopa al movimiento LGTBI desata pasiones en Twitter, incluso cuando meten la pata.

El año pasado, con motivo del Día del Orgullo, plasmaron el nombre del dúo en una bandera arcoíris.

Su rudimentario diseño dio para algunas risas, aunque muchos tuiteros aportaron sus creaciones.

Este año, riéndose de sí mismos, tuitearon que le estaban dando vueltas al rediseño.

Pero los tuiteros también les buscaron las cosquillas…

Y Estopa ha reconocido sus deslices, lo que ha sido aplaudido en Twitter.

Porque lo importante es lo importante.

Su defensa de los derechos LGTBIQ+ y su humildad han provocado una oleada de adhesiones en Twitter.

