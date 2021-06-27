Orgullo Gay"Por eso los quiere toda España": el aplaudido tuit de Estopa sobre el Orgullo LGTB
El apoyo de Estopa al movimiento LGTBI desata pasiones en Twitter, incluso cuando meten la pata.
El año pasado, con motivo del Día del Orgullo, plasmaron el nombre del dúo en una bandera arcoíris.
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 28, 2020
Su rudimentario diseño dio para algunas risas, aunque muchos tuiteros aportaron sus creaciones.
Poned algo así no me seais cutrones pic.twitter.com/TH7XHhNwQX
— ＰＯＴＥＭ YOUTUBER EDITION (@DrPotemkill) June 28, 2020
Este año, riéndose de sí mismos, tuitearon que le estaban dando vueltas al rediseño.
Llevamos todo el año pensando en ke lugar del encuadre ponemos Estopa en la bandera del orgullo gay para ke de mucho toc. Grafic pasion is my design????????????
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Pero los tuiteros también les buscaron las cosquillas…
???????????? Es verdad. https://t.co/xfeWMBnzdX
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Y Estopa ha reconocido sus deslices, lo que ha sido aplaudido en Twitter.
Eso del grafic design is my pasion…. Lo de …"Me da TOC" .. En definitiva, conceptos ke jamás olvidaremos …Gracias por tanto… de verdad. ✊✊✊ https://t.co/73NXt8qTP7
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Pues también lleva razón . Nada ke objetar… Es cierto ke en el tweet en cuestión no nos referíamos el Trastorno Obsesivo Compulsivo , ke es un tema muy serio pero kizá era evitable el chistecito. ???????? https://t.co/Jqa8G2Y2Dj
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Que por qué amo a Estopa? pic.twitter.com/eTAh0LW85k
— estopa (@sabelafd) June 26, 2021
*alguien corrige a un tío*
El tío: es que ya no se puede decir nada hay que medir las palabras yo no tenía mala intención pero os ofendeis por todo encima que pretendo ayudar es que
*alguien corrige a Estopa*
Estopa: pic.twitter.com/3ACZ9QrXUr
— Binky ???? (@theteddypicker) June 26, 2021
Los Estopa reconociendo una cagada en vez de cabrearse o ignorarla, o sea, SÍ. Por eso los quiere toda España.
— FemiNancy Downs (@La_Muerta_Viva) June 26, 2021
Porque lo importante es lo importante.
Lo importante de verdad es normalizar la orientación sexual de cada un@ . Sobre todo en l@s más pekes… Solo así se podrá algún día acabar con la homofobia…????✊ https://t.co/73NXt8qTP7
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Educación, vaya. https://t.co/82cYW0LcOH
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Homofobia, racismo, clasismo, machismo… lacras ke nos persiguen y no nos dejan avanzar.
— Estopa (@estopaoficial) June 26, 2021
Su defensa de los derechos LGTBIQ+ y su humildad han provocado una oleada de adhesiones en Twitter.
Mi ideología???? Estopa https://t.co/ttG16dBJYu
— Marianne ???? (@MarianneRants) June 26, 2021
estopa working class heroes desde que sacaron pastillas de freno https://t.co/jDgm25nNl0
— laura (@axrual) June 26, 2021
de 300000 años que tiene la humanidad hemos tenido la suerte de vivir en la misma línea temporal que Estopa https://t.co/E2qtpHRX7E
— césar꙳✧º⁎ ⃰⋄ (@cesarvalleejo) June 26, 2021
