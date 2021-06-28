Memoria históricaEl mensaje de Rozalén a los que dicen que no hay que "remover el pasado" con las fosas de la Guerra Civil
La cantante Rozalén visitó el programa Liarla Pardo de La Sexta con motivo de la presentación de su último disco El árbol y el bosque, su cuarto trabajo de estudio en el que la artista albaceteña habla sobre la vida, el paso del tiempo y "las marcas que deja en nosotros".
Tras dejar boquiabiertos a los colaboradores del programa con la interpretación de uno de los temas del disco, Cristina Pardo le preguntó a Rozalén por la historia vivida a raíz de una de las canciones de su anterior trabajo, Cuando el río suena, gracias a la cual la artista y su familia consiguieron encontrar los restos de su tío abuelo, asesinado durante la guerra civil, en una fosa común.
Al ser preguntada por los que creen que el pasado no se debe remover, la artista respondió de forma tajante: "Creo que deberían haber visto el momento en el que mi abuela pudo llevarle la única flor a esa fosa porque toda mi familia murió sin saber que había sido de u chaval de 18 años."
