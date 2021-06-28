Unai SimónUnai Simón se convierte en carne de memes tras su fallo en el Croacia-España
El portero español Unai Simón cometió un error en el minuto 20 que supuso el 1-0 de Croacia y ya estuvo durante toda la primera parte en el foco de todos los aficionados. El pase atrás de Pedri, a Unai Simón, una jugada sin peligro, ha acabado en uno de los goles más absurdos que se recuerda.
El fallo del portero del Athletic ha desatado una oleada de memes:
Primera imagen de De Gea tras el error de Unai Simón pic.twitter.com/GqlhhfwJzf
— Alejandro Salinas (@Alejand36689337) June 28, 2021
Unai Simon tomando cerveza #fijarzebien pic.twitter.com/rBuPVxuPF2
— Mrlopera_ (@Mrlopera__) June 28, 2021
Qué grande Unai Simon pic.twitter.com/cP26B7mLYA
— David Adán (@davidadaan) June 28, 2021
Unai Simón entrando al vestuario de Croacia ???????? pic.twitter.com/tcYlW4XNlE
— TRIP (@ValenTripicchio) June 28, 2021
De Gea: Soy el portero más malo que hay.
Unai Simón: De eso nada, sujétame el cubata!#EspanaCroacia pic.twitter.com/n0vCzSNtyp
— ۞ ¡YA NOS VALE! ۞ (@MiguelYanosvale) June 28, 2021
Unai simón recibiendo el pase de Pedri pic.twitter.com/LApCF1uC0z
— Álvaro (@Alvarodb01) June 28, 2021
Unai Simón cuando le pregunten si es capaz de controlar un balónpic.twitter.com/9WJB2Y55xf
— – (@Veach_Era) June 28, 2021
Qué bien le vendría una gorra a Unai Simón. pic.twitter.com/HbxKs0gn9b
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) June 28, 2021
