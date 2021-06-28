Unai SimónUnai Simón se convierte en carne de memes tras su fallo en el Croacia-España

El portero español Unai Simón cometió un error en el minuto 20 que supuso el 1-0 de Croacia y ya estuvo durante toda la primera parte en el foco de todos los aficionados. El pase atrás de Pedri, a Unai Simón, una jugada sin peligro, ha acabado en uno de los goles más absurdos que se recuerda.
El fallo del portero del Athletic ha desatado una oleada de memes:

