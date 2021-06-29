CoronavirusEmocionante ovación en Wimbledon a la cocreadora de la vacuna Oxford/AstraZeneca

Rotunda y emocionante ovación de los espectadores de Wimbledon a Sarah Gilbert, profesora de la Universidad de Oxford y codiseñadora de la vacuna de Oxford/AstraZeneca contra el coronavirus. Sucedió este lunes en la cancha central antes del comienzo del torneo de tenis londinense. El publico se puso en pie para aplaudirla a ella y a los trabajadores del Servicio Nacional de Salud británico (NHS).

Gilbert está entre el grupo de científicos creadores de las vacunas contra la covid que han sido premiados con el Princesa de Asturias de Investigación Científica y Técnica 2021.

