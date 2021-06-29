Rotunda y emocionante ovación de los espectadores de Wimbledon a Sarah Gilbert, profesora de la Universidad de Oxford y codiseñadora de la vacuna de Oxford/AstraZeneca contra el coronavirus. Sucedió este lunes en la cancha central antes del comienzo del torneo de tenis londinense. El publico se puso en pie para aplaudirla a ella y a los trabajadores del Servicio Nacional de Salud británico (NHS).

Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine.

Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN

— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021