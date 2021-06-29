CoronavirusEmocionante ovación en Wimbledon a la cocreadora de la vacuna Oxford/AstraZeneca
Rotunda y emocionante ovación de los espectadores de Wimbledon a Sarah Gilbert, profesora de la Universidad de Oxford y codiseñadora de la vacuna de Oxford/AstraZeneca contra el coronavirus. Sucedió este lunes en la cancha central antes del comienzo del torneo de tenis londinense. El publico se puso en pie para aplaudirla a ella y a los trabajadores del Servicio Nacional de Salud británico (NHS).
Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine.
Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN
— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021
Gilbert está entre el grupo de científicos creadores de las vacunas contra la covid que han sido premiados con el Princesa de Asturias de Investigación Científica y Técnica 2021.
En Wimbledon anuncian que Sarah Gilbert está en el placo y pasa esto: todo el estadio acaba aplaudiendo en pie.
Sarah Gilbert es una profesora de virología en Oxford que ha desarrollado la vacuna de AstraZeneca. https://t.co/nt5daeJsf6
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) June 28, 2021
Ovación en Wimbledon a Sarah Gilbert.
¿Motivo?
Liderar el equipo de investigación de la Universidad de Oxford para el desarrollo de la vacuna frente a #SARSCoV2
Punto, set y partido.pic.twitter.com/I4nCG0G9Oz
— Alberto García-Salido (@Nopanaden) June 28, 2021
¡Qué emocionante!
Así reacciona Wimbledon cuando anuncian que está presente en la pista central Sarah Gilbert, una de las desarrolladoras de la vacuna Oxford-AstraZeneca:
????????????????????????????????
— #SaludosCordiales (@ElSpeaker) June 28, 2021
Wimbledon no podía empezar de una mejor manera.
Los espectadores han ovacionado a Sarah Gilbert, la científica que diseñó la vacuna COVID de Oxford.
Lleva 15 años dedicada a combatir la influenza. Cuando el SARS-CoV-2 empezó a propagarse, tenía parte de la tarea adelantada. pic.twitter.com/3O2P7gSALo
— Ibon Pérez (@ibonpereztv) June 28, 2021
Imáginate, alguien que hace algo realmente importante para la sociedad aplaudida por una multitud de personas…lo nunca visto
— Bender López (@lalt77) June 28, 2021
