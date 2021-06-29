Juan Carlos IEspaña se enfrentará a Suiza en la Eurocopa y muchos tuiteros se acuerdan de la misma persona
Suiza logró este lunes el paso a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa al vencer a Francia en la tanda de penaltis y se enfrentará a España, que poco antes había superado a Croacia (3-5). Ambas selecciones se verán las caras el próximo viernes 2 de julio a las 18 horas.
Los resultados se vivieron en las redes españolas con una mezcla júbilo y del clásico humor que es seña de identidad de Twitter, especialmente tras saberse que los españoles tendrán que enfrentarse con Suiza. En ese momento fueron muchos los tuiteros que se acordaron de la misma persona:
España-Suiza en cuartos.
Corazones divididos. pic.twitter.com/HMMfPBqMnk
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) June 28, 2021
Y es que solo unas horas antes, el diario NIUS había publicado la siguiente noticia: "Suiza investiga al rey emérito por ingresar dinero después de sus viajes oficiales a países árabes".
Si algo ha logrado unificar a toda la Comunidad Memera, es enterarnos del ESPAÑA – SUIZA.
Automáticamente todos hemos pensado en el Emérito. pic.twitter.com/oYW7wqzszu
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) June 28, 2021
"En cuadtos juegan España y Suiza y yo tengo el codazón dividido" pic.twitter.com/TdlStzjj9h
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) June 28, 2021
https://t.co/khyGIIaVZa pic.twitter.com/8bSWca0XML
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) June 28, 2021
Juan Carlos I va con Suiza.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) June 28, 2021
Juan Carlos I va con Suiza ???????? Jordi Puyol va con Andorra ???????? pic.twitter.com/HCwQMePXos
— rapinpe2 (@Rapinpe58) June 28, 2021
Los cuartos con Suiza. pic.twitter.com/bfGu9mSYtI
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) June 28, 2021
¿A quién no le va a gustar ver los cuartos con Suiza? ¿A quién no le va a gustar? pic.twitter.com/eDCJsaECU0
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) June 28, 2021
Cuando ganan el mismo día tus dos equipos pic.twitter.com/H5JSZ43W0D
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) June 28, 2021
Pues en el tema del dinero del emérito nos gana Suiza por goleada. pic.twitter.com/fQazDegidH
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) June 28, 2021
Suiza siempre ha sido mucho de cuartos
— Asombrado (@esasOtra) June 28, 2021
– El corazón me dice que vaya con España, pero el bolsillo me dice que vaya con Suiza pic.twitter.com/WbrK5xoSRc
— Me llaman Mulo (@MellamanMulo) June 28, 2021
