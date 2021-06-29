Juan Carlos IEspaña se enfrentará a Suiza en la Eurocopa y muchos tuiteros se acuerdan de la misma persona

Por

Suiza logró este lunes el paso a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa al vencer a Francia en la tanda de penaltis y se enfrentará a España, que poco antes había superado a Croacia (3-5). Ambas selecciones se verán las caras el próximo viernes 2 de julio a las 18 horas.

Los resultados se vivieron en las redes españolas con una mezcla júbilo y del clásico humor que es seña de identidad de Twitter, especialmente tras saberse que los españoles tendrán que enfrentarse con Suiza. En ese momento fueron muchos los tuiteros que se acordaron de la misma persona:

Y es que solo unas horas antes, el diario NIUS había publicado la siguiente noticia: "Suiza investiga al rey emérito por ingresar dinero después de sus viajes oficiales a países árabes".

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas