TwitterLos memes más descacharrantes tras la detención de José Luis Moreno
Este martes, conocimos la noticia de la detención del conocido productor de cine y televisión José Luis Moreno. Su arresto se produjo durante una operación policial por presunta estafa y blanqueo de capitales entre otros delitos. La noticia de la detención de Moreno, muy famoso por su etapa como ventrílocuo y por sus personajes (Monchito, Macario, Rockefeller…), ha provocado cientos de reacciones. Tras conocerse por los medios que la operación ha sido bautizada con el nombre de Titella (títere o marioneta en catalán), también hubo decenas de reacciones irónicas:
"¿Entonces lo de José Luis Moreno en Torrente no era un cameo?": las reacciones a la detención del empresario
Y por supuesto, en las últimas horas las redes se han llenado de memes a cual más descacharrante. Estos son algunos de ellos:
— Sánchez Cajal (@xCAJALx) June 29, 2021
Same todo. pic.twitter.com/Gr4EKmxoCJ
— juanitabanana (@oostituu) June 29, 2021
– No te resistas, niño.
– JOSELUIIIIS !! pic.twitter.com/NV4R74Q66o
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) June 29, 2021
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) June 29, 2021
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) June 30, 2021
"MONCHUCKY" pic.twitter.com/e9Z0r9PUn8
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) June 29, 2021
— Lluís Podall???? (@LluisPodall) June 29, 2021
— Fer71 (@Fernand57435048) June 29, 2021
Same Energy pic.twitter.com/KLLOm9iLUs
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) June 29, 2021
-QUE CONTENTO'N'TOYYYYYYYY!!!! pic.twitter.com/RFIfzIw80r
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) June 29, 2021
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) June 29, 2021
Al Capone (Chicago)
José Luis Moreno (Boadilla del Monte) pic.twitter.com/8JZP6SpOmm
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) June 29, 2021
El nuevo muñeco de José Luis Moreno. pic.twitter.com/dthcuYCLwb
— ????☠️The Hatman????☠️ (@TheHatman666) June 30, 2021
José Luis Moreno, detenido por un presunto delito de organización criminal. pic.twitter.com/UUqW6NVHOg
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) June 29, 2021
Una serie de terror donde los muñecos de José Luis Moreno siembran el pánico buscando venganza después de tantos años de sodomización involuntaria.
Capítulo 1: MonchITo. pic.twitter.com/xBpHC9gmW5
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) December 6, 2019
Lo de José Luis Moreno. ???? pic.twitter.com/JwybHWzgk1
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) June 29, 2021
José Luis Moreno, alias Scarface. pic.twitter.com/eBzOFqrnwj
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) June 29, 2021
José Luis Moreno es inocente. Aquí está el problema, alguien puso el interruptor en "Malo". pic.twitter.com/mEXSAvElO7
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) June 29, 2021
Toma Vida Moderna, Moreno! pic.twitter.com/lByr1mWbUC
— rubenperiflu (@rubenperiflu) June 29, 2021
Los fans de Batman sólo pueden pensar una cosa al escuchar que detienen a Jose Luis Moreno. pic.twitter.com/TLyZnvS8b4
— Juan Gómez-Jurado (@JuanGomezJurado) June 29, 2021
– Toma este romero, te traerá suerte… pic.twitter.com/wFdrbfUC2M
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) June 29, 2021
