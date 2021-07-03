EurocopaEl piscinazo de un delantero de Italia en un partido de la Eurocopa que ha dado la vuelta al mundo

Esta Eurocopa está dejando momentos memorables. Uno de ellos tuvo lugar durante el partido de cuartos de final entre Bélgica e Italia.

El delantero de la selección italiana, Ciro Immobile, fue tendencia en redes sociales después de ser pillado en un tramo del partido fingiendo una lesión o, al menos, un dolor muy fuerte.

Un defensa belga quitaba limpiamente el balón a Immobile y este se echaba al suelo y comenzaba a revolverse. La jugada termina en inesperado gol de Italia y acto seguido, el delantero se levanta para celebrar junto a sus compañeros.

Estas imágenes, surrealistas y difíciles de ver en otros deportes, se han convertido en objeto de risas y críticas.

— Joey???? (@JoeyTHFC) July 2, 2021

