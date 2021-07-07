HomofobiaEl discurso de Irene Montero que explica por qué la ultraderecha está tan interesada en el veto parental

"La educación es, sin duda, uno de los pilares donde se sostienen las transformaciones sociales profundas […] Quien mejor sabe esto son los enemigos de los derechos humanos. Es la extrema derecha". Son las palabras de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, este miércoles en Soria durante su discurso en el Congreso Internacional de Género y Educación, en el que ha recordado que "una de las primeras propuestas políticas" que han puesto encima de la mesa es el veto parental.

Durante el acto, la ministra también habló sobre las agresiones LGTBIfobicas, sobre los discursos homófobos y condenó el asesinato de Samuel.

