HomofobiaEl discurso de Irene Montero que explica por qué la ultraderecha está tan interesada en el veto parental
"La educación es, sin duda, uno de los pilares donde se sostienen las transformaciones sociales profundas […] Quien mejor sabe esto son los enemigos de los derechos humanos. Es la extrema derecha". Son las palabras de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, este miércoles en Soria durante su discurso en el Congreso Internacional de Género y Educación, en el que ha recordado que "una de las primeras propuestas políticas" que han puesto encima de la mesa es el veto parental.
Esto que dice @IreneMontero es clave. La extrema derecha siempre supo que la educación es un potente instrumento de liberación social. Por eso, la primera batalla que dieron fue la del PIN parental para convertir los Derechos Humanos y la educación en igualdad en algo opcional. pic.twitter.com/bPWDOgmKZH
— Javier Sánchez Serna (@J_Sanchez_Serna) July 7, 2021
Durante el acto, la ministra también habló sobre las agresiones LGTBIfobicas, sobre los discursos homófobos y condenó el asesinato de Samuel.
Basta de blanquear los discursos homófobos, xenófobos y machistas de la extrema derecha.
Todo nuestro apoyo a los seres queridos de Samuel. pic.twitter.com/w2eJO56Vc9
— Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 7, 2021
Las redes han aplaudido las palabras de Montero tras esta ponencia:
Qué necesaria eres en un sistema que no quiere entender lo que está pasando
— palmer ???????? (@manupalmer) July 7, 2021
Cuanto más lejos del poder esté la extrema derecha mejor nos irá a los españoles
— Tía Kika Perninas (@HermannVG) July 7, 2021
Grande Irene muchas gracias por vuestro trabajo y por las dificultades que pasáis
— ROSINA BELLO MARCHANTE (@bellorosina) July 7, 2021
Tolerancia 0 con el fascismo!
— RIVERS79 (@RIVERS793) July 7, 2021
