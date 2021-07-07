"Abuela, manda jamón"La pancarta de los aficionados españoles en el estadio de Wembley que se ha hecho viral

Seguidores de España animan a su país en la semifinal frente a Italia.- Laurence Griffiths / AFP

España se juega su pase a la final en la Eurocopa frente a Italia. Una cámara enfoca el público en el mítico estadio de Wembley. La ráfaga se detiene en un chico que porta una bandera anudada al cuello y sostiene un cartón en la mano en el que se puede leer: "Abuela, manda jamón". Una misiva entrañable que ha causado furor en redes. Los rigores preventivos de la pandemia han hecho que muchos jóvenes se hayan visto privados del contacto con los suyos, lo que ha fortalecido la inventiva de algunos. Un mensaje televisado que se ha difundido por redes y que, a buen seguro, habrá llegado a su destinatario:

Finalmente no pasamos. España cayó eliminada ante Italia en la tabla de penalties. Pero el mensaje suplicatorio de un nieto a su abuela sí llegó. Vaya si lo hizo. Las redes se hicieron eco de la demanda jamonera y esa abuela, a buen seguro, ya estará facturando un buen jabuguito a la pérfida albión. Al tiempo.

