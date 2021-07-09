'Guerra del chuletón'Íñigo Errejón desmonta el ‘cuñadismo’ de Pedro Sánchez en tres tuits

La polémica sobre la carne, bautizada ya como la ‘guerra del chuletón’, ha desatado el nivel de cuñadismo entre muchos políticos. Es triste decirlo, pero es así. Uno de los que más ha destacado en ese sentido ha sido Pedro Sánchez, presidente del Gobierno, quien ayer despachó con una sola frase dicha polémica: "A mí, donde me pongan un chuletón a punto, eso es imbatible", dijo en respaldo del ministro de Agricultura, Luis Planas, y dejando así, con cierta sorna, a los pies de los caballos a su ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón.

Una frase que ha provocado la indignación de algunos otros políticos que se resisten a ser cuñados. Tal es el caso de Íñigo Errejón, que en tres tuits le ha pintado la cara al presidente, aunque el líder de Más Madrid tampoco se ha olvidado de mandar una advertencia a Garzón. Estos son los tres tuits, juzguen ustedes.

Como ven, tras apuntar con ironía a que, después de estas palabras del presidente, "el compromiso verde del Gobierno está poco hecho", Errejón también ha deslizado también un mensaje implícito a Garzón al subrayar que "el ecologismo tiene que seducir mas que regañar".

Eso sí, Errejón ha dejado claro que "el negacionismo y su humor chusco hacen perder un tiempo precioso", en relación a las reacciones que ha suscitado la campaña iniciada ayer por el titular de Consumo.

