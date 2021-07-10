Toni Cantó"Ojalá su autoestima": perplejidad ante un tuit de Toni Cantó en el que critica los puestos a dedo en el Gobierno de Sánchez

Toni Cantó está en boca de todos desde que fue nombrado director de Área de la Oficina del Español de la Comunidad de Madrid, un cargo que le ha traído más polémica si cabe.

Después de este nombramiento dentro del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Cantó colgó en Twitter una crítica al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez por aumentar el cargo en cargos electos a dedo. La sorpresa en redes fue mayúscula, ya que es el mismo método por el que Cantó ha conseguido el trabajo.

"El gasto en cargos elegidos a dedo del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez sigue imparable. Aumenta otro 17% y supera ya los 24 millones de euros", esgrimía el político.

Así pues, las redes se lo han hecho saber.

