Rufián triunfa con este tuit sobre Toni Cantó y la remodelación de Gobierno de Sánchez

La remodelación del Gobierno orquestada por Pedro Sánchez ha sacudido el panorama nacional, ya que las entradas y salidas de varios ministros han producido un enorme debate en redes sociales.

En este escenario, el humor también ha hecho acto de presencia. Tras saberse que Oscar López sustituiría a Iván Redondo como jefe de Gabinete de la Presidencia, hay quienes han hilado fino en busca de un recurrente: Toni Cantó.

Es el caso de Gabriel Rufián. López, que hasta ayer era consejero delegado de Paradores Nacionales, da un salto importante en su carrera y deja una vacante en uno de esos puestos políticos extraños y difíciles de explicar su verdadera función.

Rufián, con la ironía que le caracteriza en redes sociales, puso un tuit que ha generado muchas interacciones: "Que nadie le diga a Toni Cantó que ha quedado libre lo de Paradores". El portavoz de ERC viene a decir con esto que el cargo tiene la misma poca relevancia que la Oficina del español que ahora regenta Cantó.

