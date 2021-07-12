TwitterLos memes más tronchantes del agarrón de Chiellini a Saka en la final de la Eurocopa
Finalmente Italia se ha proclamado vencedora de la final tras vencer a Inglaterra en los penaltis y los de Roberto Mancini se llevaron a Roma la segunda Eurocopa de la historia de Italia.
Durante la final se vivieron momentos muy comentados. Uno de los que más dieron que hablar fue el agarrón de Chiellini a Saka, que le costó una tarjeta amarilla al italiano.
Al margen de lo futbolístico, el instante dejó una lluvia de memes para tirarse por el suelo:
No se vacila a una madre…#Italia #Inglaterra #Chiellini #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/49OqQM6oar
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ – ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴀʀᴍᴇɴɪᴀ (@SystemOfAClaun) July 11, 2021
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) July 11, 2021
Saka me representa y Chiellini es mi vida pic.twitter.com/yHjeHpKqqn
— Plop (@Plop_TW) July 11, 2021
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) July 12, 2021
— G. del Palacio (@13370N3) July 11, 2021
¡QUE YA NO SE LLEVAN LOS CUELLOS DE PICO! pic.twitter.com/nKVb7ycB9e
— Tuan (@____tuan) July 11, 2021
TIENES QUE VER OPERACIÓN CAMARÓN pic.twitter.com/E65I8VEWBQ
— Clau (@_QueNoSoyYo) July 11, 2021
— David Sánchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) July 11, 2021
Lunes. pic.twitter.com/qeqfbsgli2
— Kikolo (@kikolo777) July 12, 2021
@chiellini che perde la pazienza: spettacolo tanto raro, quanto strepitoso. Quando ci vuole, ci vuole!
Pioniere della nostra #Nazionale. ????????#Euro2020Final #EURO2020 #itsnotcominghome #Chiellini #ItalyEngland #ItsComingRome #Italia pic.twitter.com/5op4GnN2Ax
— Giulia De Girolamo (@offbeat_giulia) July 12, 2021
Chiellini dejándomelo claro pic.twitter.com/MphzkxpdYs
— Alejandro Surian Llano (@SurianLlano) July 11, 2021
— Chiqui Esteban (@chiquiesteban) July 11, 2021
Lo de siempre pic.twitter.com/A1o5JwULCg
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) July 11, 2021
#Chiellini ¿¿Pizza con piña??¿¿¿Cooomoooo??? pic.twitter.com/P75waHpAAI
— VeintiseisSs (@s_veintiseis) July 11, 2021
Nice Collection of #Chiellini pulls #saka #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LLhxCfNyPS
— José (@ardathddiska) July 12, 2021
