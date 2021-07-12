TwitterLos memes más tronchantes del agarrón de Chiellini a Saka en la final de la Eurocopa

Finalmente Italia se ha proclamado vencedora de la final tras vencer a Inglaterra en los penaltis y los de Roberto Mancini se llevaron a Roma la segunda Eurocopa de la historia de Italia.

Durante la final se vivieron momentos muy comentados. Uno de los que más dieron que hablar fue el agarrón de Chiellini a Saka, que le costó una tarjeta amarilla al italiano.

Al margen de lo futbolístico, el instante dejó una lluvia de memes para tirarse por el suelo:

