Verano en Público"Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": las intervenciones más aplaudidas de Yolanda Díaz en el Congreso

Por

En los últimos meses, la vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, se ha erigido en una figura política de primera magnitud, llegando a ser la líder política mejor valorada según el CIS. Sus resultados en el ministerio que dirige y su posición como posible sucesora de Iglesias al frente de la formación morada, ha hecho que haya convertido en el nuevo blanco preferido de los bulos y los ataques de la derecha.

Pero si de algo se ha hablado en los últimos meses, es de sus discursos en el Congreso, y en especial los rapapolvos dialécticos que sesión tras sesión ha dado al secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea:

-Yolanda Díaz saca los colores al PP por su reforma laboral: "¿Se imaginan qué hubiera pasado con el despido por baja médica?"

-"¿Y esta mujer no podría ser presidenta del Gobierno? Yo la veo preparadísima": el enésimo repaso de Yolanda Díaz a un político del PP

-El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea a cuenta del paro: "Para verlo en bucle"

-"Cada vez que Yolanda Díaz habla, a García Egea se le hace de noche": el enésimo repaso de la vicepresidenta

-"¿Cuántas veces se le puede dar ‘like’ a un tuit?": Yolanda Díaz vuelve a desmontar a García Egea en el Congreso

-"Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": el último capítulo del ya habitual repaso de la vicepresidenta

-El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea: "Lo de cada miércoles"

-"A Teo le viene muy grande esta ministra": nuevo repaso monumental de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea, con propina para Macarena Olona

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas