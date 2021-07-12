Verano en Público"Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": las intervenciones más aplaudidas de Yolanda Díaz en el Congreso
En los últimos meses, la vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, se ha erigido en una figura política de primera magnitud, llegando a ser la líder política mejor valorada según el CIS. Sus resultados en el ministerio que dirige y su posición como posible sucesora de Iglesias al frente de la formación morada, ha hecho que haya convertido en el nuevo blanco preferido de los bulos y los ataques de la derecha.
Pero si de algo se ha hablado en los últimos meses, es de sus discursos en el Congreso, y en especial los rapapolvos dialécticos que sesión tras sesión ha dado al secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea:
-Yolanda Díaz saca los colores al PP por su reforma laboral: "¿Se imaginan qué hubiera pasado con el despido por baja médica?"
Yolanda Díaz saca los colores al PP por su reforma laboral: "¿Se imaginan qué hubiera pasado con el despido por baja médica?"https://t.co/BwEfioNojg
— Tremending (@Tremending) June 3, 2020
-"¿Y esta mujer no podría ser presidenta del Gobierno? Yo la veo preparadísima": el enésimo repaso de Yolanda Díaz a un político del PP
"¿Y esta mujer no podría ser presidenta del Gobierno? Yo la veo preparadísima": el enésimo repaso de Yolanda Díaz a un político del PPhttps://t.co/MCRMYdEj9b
— Tremending (@Tremending) July 1, 2020
-El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea a cuenta del paro: "Para verlo en bucle"
El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea a cuenta del paro: "Para verlo en bucle" https://t.co/pYzP3yDMs9
— Tremending (@Tremending) April 15, 2021
-"Cada vez que Yolanda Díaz habla, a García Egea se le hace de noche": el enésimo repaso de la vicepresidenta
"Cada vez que Yolanda Díaz habla, a García Egea se le hace de noche": el enésimo repaso de la vicepresidenta https://t.co/pwFSqo81AP
— Tremending (@Tremending) April 21, 2021
-"¿Cuántas veces se le puede dar ‘like’ a un tuit?": Yolanda Díaz vuelve a desmontar a García Egea en el Congreso
"¿Cuántas veces se le puede dar ‘like’ a un tuit?": Yolanda Díaz vuelve a desmontar a García Egea en el Congreso https://t.co/K57S7P7Pxz
— Tremending (@Tremending) May 12, 2021
-"Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": el último capítulo del ya habitual repaso de la vicepresidenta
"Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": el último capítulo del ya habitual repaso de la vicepresidenta https://t.co/eameonSBMn
— Público (@publico_es) May 20, 2021
-El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea: "Lo de cada miércoles"
El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea: "Lo de cada miércoles" https://t.co/TtB8bVZCHa
— Tremending (@Tremending) June 9, 2021
-"A Teo le viene muy grande esta ministra": nuevo repaso monumental de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea, con propina para Macarena Olona
"A Teo le viene muy grande esta ministra": nuevo repaso monumental de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea, con propina para Macarena Olona https://t.co/XsUirbQ9c9
— Tremending (@Tremending) June 16, 2021
