TwitterEl contundente tuit de Rufián sobre Juan Carlos I y las manifestaciones en Cuba
El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, en una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso el pasado 30 de junio.- E. PARRA (EUROPA PRESS)
En los últimos días hemos visto imágenes de manifestaciones en Cuba, mientras la isla se encuentra en una grave crisis económica y sanitaria.
En el mismo día en que Público sacó una exclusiva sobre el origen de la fortuna del rey Juan Carlos I, el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados publicó un contundente tuit relacionando ambos temas:
Hoy en Colombia se asesina a un manifestante cada 36h en las protestas contra el Gobierno y hoy se ha sabido que Juan Carlos I se enriqueció con venta de armamento durante 40 años.
Pero a ti hoy te van a informar hasta de la talla de zapatillas de los manifestantes en Cuba.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) July 12, 2021
Su mensaje ha provocado un torrente de reacciones en redes y un debate con opiniones de todo tipo:
CORRECTO ???????? https://t.co/O8L9G7k8um
— Bulldog Punk (@bulldog_punk) July 12, 2021
Es excluyente Rufián? O es que no te interesa lo de Cuba?
— Economía y libertad (@eco_liberal) July 12, 2021
Efectivamente. Así ha sido en el telediario de TVE.
— Tito Brena???? (@AdolfoSainz) July 12, 2021
Hipócritas. Monarquía Bananera. Venezuela, Cuba… però de Colombia y Brasil se ha estado calladitos. Prensa manipulada.
— Vicent (@che_pirata1963) July 12, 2021
En ningún lado dice "Apoyo a cuba", y yo creo que estaría bien saber y colaborar con lo que está pasando en colombia.
— Bernabé???????? (@KlkBerna) July 12, 2021
En la televisión solo hay basura y desinformación.
Si la TVE sigue así y quitan el único programa decente que hay (L AS COSAS CLARAS)
Ya no quedará ningún programa de información en el que se pueda creer .????????
— luna lunera (@lunalun74298165) July 12, 2021
En Cuba no hay democracia, no hay libertad, hay una dictadura. Está bien que critiquemos lo que ocurre en Colombia, la venta de armamento cuando no sea legal e incluso q se defienda la República como modelo de estado, pero no quitemos importancia a la ganas de libertad de un país
— Ester (@Ester_fer_lo_72) July 12, 2021
La desinformación en los medios es una vergüenza…
— Criss chs (@crisschs) July 12, 2021
