El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, en una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso el pasado 30 de junio.- E. PARRA (EUROPA PRESS)

En los últimos días hemos visto imágenes de manifestaciones en Cuba, mientras la isla se encuentra en una grave crisis económica y sanitaria.

En el mismo día en que Público sacó una exclusiva sobre el origen de la fortuna del rey Juan Carlos I, el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados publicó un contundente tuit relacionando ambos temas:

Su mensaje ha provocado un torrente de reacciones en redes y un debate con opiniones de todo tipo:

