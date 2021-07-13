Ibai Llanos explota contra Mostopapi y Naim Darrechi tras la polémica del sexo sin condón
Ibai Llanos, el conocido streamer español, ha vuelto a protagonizar la polémica en las redes sociales con sus declaraciones a raíz de la entrevista del youtuber Mostopapi al joven influencer y modelo Naim Darrechi, en la que este confesaba que solía engañar a las mujeres con las que mantenía relaciones sexuales diciéndoles que "es estéril" para evitar ponerse un preservativo.
Y aunque dicha acción está tipificada como un delito de carácter sexual, a Darrechi no le importó comentar tal barbaridad entre risas y ante cientos de personas durante una entrevista que se ha vuelto viral en las últimas horas. Aunque el entrevistador y dueño del canal Mostopapi ha intentando aclarar la polémica con un vídeo en el que asegura que nunca se reiría de algo así, Ibai a querido ser tajante afirmando que "si de verdad estuviera arrepentido, ese vídeo nunca habría llegado a ser público".
ibai hablando sobre lo de naim y mostopapi <33 pic.twitter.com/OQ7xoL4cGM
— paula? (@IB4ND3R) July 12, 2021
La ministra de Igualdad Irene Montero también se ha hecho eco de las polémicas declaraciones de Darrechi y ha dejado muy claro en sus redes sociales que "quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual".
Quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual y la Ley #SoloSíesSí lo reconocerá como agresión
Presumir ante 26mill de seguidores de algo así refleja la urgencia de poner el consentimiento en el centro. Lo pondremos en conocimiento de Fiscalía pic.twitter.com/SSMM7FOzvb
— Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 12, 2021
