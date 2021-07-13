Ibai Llanos explota contra Mostopapi y Naim Darrechi tras la polémica del sexo sin condón

Ibai Llanos durante uno de sus directos.

Por

Ibai Llanos, el conocido streamer español, ha vuelto a protagonizar la polémica en las redes sociales con sus declaraciones a raíz de la entrevista del youtuber Mostopapi al joven influencer y modelo Naim Darrechi, en la que este confesaba que solía engañar a las mujeres con las que mantenía relaciones sexuales diciéndoles que "es estéril" para evitar ponerse un preservativo.

Y aunque dicha acción está tipificada como un delito de carácter sexual, a Darrechi no le importó comentar tal barbaridad entre risas y ante cientos de personas durante una entrevista que se ha vuelto viral en las últimas horas. Aunque el entrevistador y dueño del canal Mostopapi ha intentando aclarar la polémica con un vídeo en el que asegura que nunca se reiría de algo así, Ibai a querido ser tajante afirmando que "si de verdad estuviera arrepentido, ese vídeo nunca habría llegado a ser público".

La ministra de Igualdad Irene Montero también se ha hecho eco de las polémicas declaraciones de Darrechi y ha dejado muy claro en sus redes sociales que "quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual".

