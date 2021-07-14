El troleo de Piqué a Casillas: "Eso es lo que decía Florentino de ti en los audios, ¿no?"

Por

Cuando Gerard Piqué publica algo en sus redes sociales lo más seguro es que se hable de ello. Y es que la fama del jugador blaugrana en internet es totalmente fundada. El último ejemplo lo podemos ver en su cuenta de Instagram, donde Gerard subió una foto de su nuevo cambio de look: sin barba y con el pelo corto.

La polémica, en este caso, vino después. En esa misma publicación, el que fuera guardameta blanco y  excompañero de selección de Piqué, Iker Casillas, se le ocurrió la peligrosa idea de "vacilar", en su propio campo, al rey del trolleo en el fútbol español.

Casillas comentó la publicación del central del barça llamándole "Mounguer" en un claro tono de broma, ya que el propio Piqué había escrito en la descripción de la foto un "younger", haciendo referencia a su nuevo look. Al ver esto, Piqué, que no tiene pelos en la lengua, le respondió con un "eso es lo que dice Flo de ti en los audios, ¿no?", aludiendo a la polémica generada en torno a los audios de hace más de diez años publicados por la prensa deportiva en los que, aparentemente, el presidente del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, arremete verbalmente contra diferentes jugadores del primer equipo, entre ellos Iker Casillas.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique)

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas