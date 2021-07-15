Por Tremending

Este viernes se estrena Space Jam: un nuevo legado y viene con polémica bajo el brazo, siempre un plus añadido para que los largometrajes funcionen en taquilla. A eso hay que añadir que los protagonistas son LeBron James y Bugs Bunny.

La película, que vuelve a mezclar baloncesto y Looney Tunes, como ya hiciera en 1996 con Michael Jordan como protagonista, lleva meses dando qué hablar por el diseño que han hecho de Lola Bunny, la coneja de dibujos animados que participa en la película.

Interpretada por Zendaya, Lola ha vivido algunos cambios en su diseño, como es la menor sexualización de un muñeco animado enfocado a un público infantil. Cuestiones como reducirle el pecho o evitar que el pantalón muestre algo de pierna ha sido muy criticado y señalado por algunos espectadores.

Malcolm D. Lee, director de la película, no ha podido evitar su sorpresa ante tales críticas: "Nunca imaginé que la gente se iba a enfadar tanto por que una conejita no tuviera tetas. (…) Necesitábamos hacerla evolucionar: no cosificándola, sino haciéndola fuerte sin perder feminidad", arguye el director en una entrevista en Entertainment Weekly.

Zendaya as the voice of Lola Bunny for #SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/wdFmmd9bd9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2021