Audios Florentino PérezEl descacharrante videomontaje en el que Florentino Pérez ‘ametralla’ con insultos a los jugadores del Real Madrid

Por

Los audios de Florentino Pérez, donde se le puede escuchar criticando a multitud de jugadores del Real Madrid, se han convertido en el tema del verano.

No todos los días se puede escuchar a un hombre tan poderoso insultar y menospreciar a los mayores iconos del club. Desde Casillas hasta Raúl pasando por Cristiano Ronaldo. A juzgar por los archivos de audio, no queda nadie vivo.

De este modo, las bromas también han empezado a sucederse en Twitter. No podían faltar a la fiesta los bromistas, y este es el caso de un vídeo que se ha viralizado, donde se imaginan cómo sería Florentino Pérez acudiendo a un entrenamiento si no tuviera filtros a la hora de hablar.

La broma, que ha encandilado las redes sociales, cuenta con risas y aplausos de todo tipo.

