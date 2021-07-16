Audios Florentino PérezEl descacharrante videomontaje en el que Florentino Pérez ‘ametralla’ con insultos a los jugadores del Real Madrid
Los audios de Florentino Pérez, donde se le puede escuchar criticando a multitud de jugadores del Real Madrid, se han convertido en el tema del verano.
No todos los días se puede escuchar a un hombre tan poderoso insultar y menospreciar a los mayores iconos del club. Desde Casillas hasta Raúl pasando por Cristiano Ronaldo. A juzgar por los archivos de audio, no queda nadie vivo.
De este modo, las bromas también han empezado a sucederse en Twitter. No podían faltar a la fiesta los bromistas, y este es el caso de un vídeo que se ha viralizado, donde se imaginan cómo sería Florentino Pérez acudiendo a un entrenamiento si no tuviera filtros a la hora de hablar.
Florentino saludando a la plantilla #fijarzebien pic.twitter.com/6bd7HQHri9
— Mrlopera_ (@Mrlopera__) July 15, 2021
La broma, que ha encandilado las redes sociales, cuenta con risas y aplausos de todo tipo.
Magia pura y dura… https://t.co/RJYWOPXClk
— Javi Sánchez Camacho (@Javitosanc) July 15, 2021
Literal riendome 10 minutos despues de la parte de Varane jajajaja . Muy grande https://t.co/BtVLzymq3K pic.twitter.com/DpyDHDWl0V
— TaMKoO (@TaMKoO88) July 15, 2021
Me estoy ahogando ???????????????????????? https://t.co/kBu9uQOSW3
— (((jmنlas))) ???? (@jmolas) July 15, 2021
La gente tiene talento https://t.co/76iaGQ4MAb
— Fermín de la Calle???? (@FermindelaCalle) July 15, 2021
