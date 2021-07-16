Arrimadas"Es lo peor que me han dicho nunca": Jiménez Losantos descoloca a Arrimadas en pleno directo con una frase sobre su personalidad

Por

Inés Arrimadas, líder de Ciudadanos, acudió al programa de Federico Jiménez Losantos en Libertad Digital para hablar de su partido y de su desmoronamiento, de la situación política actual y de ella en primera persona.

El presentador, que mezcló durante toda la entrevista comentarios agresivos e irónicos, tuvo un momento durante la entrevista que dejó a la política en total desconcierto.

Por ejemplo, nada más empezar la entrevista, uno de los colaboradores del programa aseguraba que Arrimadas tenía buen aspecto, a lo que Losantos apostillaba entre risas: "Si tuviera el partido el mismo aspecto que ella…", a lo que Arrimadas intentaba responder con desparpajo y buen ánimo.

En esas, y en ese tono al que acostumbra el periodista, llegaron al momento en el que de verdad Arrimadas quedó del todo descolocada –minuto 14 del vídeo–. Tras hablar de Ángel Gabilondo y su campaña en las elecciones del 4M, la líder de Ciudadanos aseguraba que le daba pena cómo le había tratado el PSOE. Cuando Losantos negaba tales sentimientos, ella confirmaba: "Yo es que soy muy buena gente".

A esto, Losantos zanja el tema con contundencia pero con humor: "Eso no te va a creer nadie, Inés. Tanto tiempo en la política… no puedes ser muy buena. Puedes ser buena. Pero muy buena, no". A lo que Arrimadas responde con una sonrisa: "Es lo peor que me han dicho nunca".

Aquí puedes ver la entrevista completa.

