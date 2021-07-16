Por Tremending

Inés Arrimadas, líder de Ciudadanos, acudió al programa de Federico Jiménez Losantos en Libertad Digital para hablar de su partido y de su desmoronamiento, de la situación política actual y de ella en primera persona.

El presentador, que mezcló durante toda la entrevista comentarios agresivos e irónicos, tuvo un momento durante la entrevista que dejó a la política en total desconcierto.

Por ejemplo, nada más empezar la entrevista, uno de los colaboradores del programa aseguraba que Arrimadas tenía buen aspecto, a lo que Losantos apostillaba entre risas: "Si tuviera el partido el mismo aspecto que ella…", a lo que Arrimadas intentaba responder con desparpajo y buen ánimo.

En esas, y en ese tono al que acostumbra el periodista, llegaron al momento en el que de verdad Arrimadas quedó del todo descolocada –minuto 14 del vídeo–. Tras hablar de Ángel Gabilondo y su campaña en las elecciones del 4M, la líder de Ciudadanos aseguraba que le daba pena cómo le había tratado el PSOE. Cuando Losantos negaba tales sentimientos, ella confirmaba: "Yo es que soy muy buena gente".

A esto, Losantos zanja el tema con contundencia pero con humor: "Eso no te va a creer nadie, Inés. Tanto tiempo en la política… no puedes ser muy buena. Puedes ser buena. Pero muy buena, no". A lo que Arrimadas responde con una sonrisa: "Es lo peor que me han dicho nunca".

Aquí puedes ver la entrevista completa.