La pregunta capciosa (sobre Pablo Iglesias) de un reportero le estalla en la cara: "Para ser periodista bien tonto que eres"
A veces, frente a una pregunta capciosa no queda otra que revolverse como buenamente uno puede. Sobra decir que no es fácil, y más cuando te están grabando y te apuntan con el micrófono. Quizá por eso lo de este espontáneo tiene algo de épico; la audacia con la que el ciudadano repregunta al periodista y la contundencia con la que intuye la posible estupidez de su interlocutor, podría considerarse uno de esos momentos mágicos de la televisión. "Pues para ser periodista bien tonto que eres". Lo dicho; magia pura en directo.
El breve rifirrafe que se ha hecho viral hace referencia a la gestión de las residencias. Una gestión que, por cierto, Ayuso admitiría por error en televisión que era su responsabilidad después haberlo negado por activa y por pasiva. En el careo, el periodista vierte a un señor su torticera pregunta sobre Pablo Iglesias, sin apenas intuir el desenlace infausto que le espera a modo de respuesta:
Pero quién es este ÍDOLO. pic.twitter.com/I4U02J1kap
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) July 16, 2021
