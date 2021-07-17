Cachondeo en Twitter con el lío de Merkel al ponerse una toga en una universidad de EEUU
Angela Merkel acudió esta semana a la Universidad Johns Hopkins a recibir una distinción y lo que tendría que haber sido un acto irrelevante se convirtió en tendencia por cuestiones de destreza. O más bien por ausencia de las mismas.
El acto organizado por la universidad que durante la pandemia ha servido de referencia para contabilizar casos en EEUU ofrecía un reconocimiento a Merkel por su liderazgo global y la promoción de la cooperación internacional.
La canciller de Alemania tenía que colocarse una toga durante la ceremonia y tardó varios segundos en poder situarse, tanto es así que los presentes le ayudaron a ubicarse.
???????????????? La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, recibe la distinción de doctora honoris causa de la Universidad Johns Hopkins durante una visita oficial a EEUU pic.twitter.com/V4Xf641RUb
— Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) July 17, 2021
El vídeo ha despertado bromas e inquietudes en Twitter.
Angela Merkel recibe el Honoris Causa en EE.UU. pero se le atraganta un poco. pic.twitter.com/8k8qil6wrv
— Jesús Espinosa (@_jesusespinosa_) July 15, 2021
Soy la Angela Merkel de esta vida llamada Toga de Honoris Causa. https://t.co/aziAGV9w6N
— Sucho (@Cafesucho) July 16, 2021
El enredo que tienen ahí es demasiado divertido ???????????? https://t.co/1wdcDE9jx2
— Euridice Ledezma (@EuLedezma) July 17, 2021
Para que al final le quedara torcido! jajajajajajaa https://t.co/hJJUnN5NB0
— ✨????????Becky????????✨ (@YoSoyMussa) July 17, 2021
Por cosas como estas analizamos los signos de Kowzan en el teatro. ????
PD: aplican para la vida. https://t.co/G35mISyjcH
— Jesús Navas (@navas_jesus) July 17, 2021
