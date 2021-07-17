Cachondeo en Twitter con el lío de Merkel al ponerse una toga en una universidad de EEUU

Por

Angela Merkel acudió esta semana a la Universidad Johns Hopkins a recibir una distinción y lo que tendría que haber sido un acto irrelevante se convirtió en tendencia por cuestiones de destreza. O más bien por ausencia de las mismas.

El acto organizado por la universidad que durante la pandemia ha servido de referencia para contabilizar casos en EEUU ofrecía un reconocimiento a Merkel por su liderazgo global y la promoción de la cooperación internacional.

La canciller de Alemania tenía que colocarse una toga durante la ceremonia y tardó varios segundos en poder situarse, tanto es así que los presentes le ayudaron a ubicarse.

El vídeo ha despertado bromas e inquietudes en Twitter.

Más de Tremending