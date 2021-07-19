TwitterEl tuit de la Guardia Civil sobre cómo comportarse en el bosque que triunfa en las redes

"Gran mensaje"; "toda la razón"; "totalmente de acuerdo"… Son algunas de las respuestas a un mensaje publicado por la cuenta oficial de la Guardia Civil en Twitter. El tuit dice: "¿Has leído el cartel de la imagen? Cuanta razón…" e incorpora la imagen de un cartel:

"En los bosques y sierras los animales no ensucian. Los hombres sí. Rogamos que se comporten como animales".

La publicación suma cientos de reacciones y también muchas respuestas:

