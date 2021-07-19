La selección noruega de balonmano playa ha desafiado las normas del bikini obligatorio y ha decidido jugar con mayas y top. Según la Federación Europea de Balonmano: "las jugadoras deben llevar bikinis inferiores con talla ajustada y corte en ángulo ascendente hacia la parte superior de la pierna. El lado ancho debe ser de un máximo de 10 centímetros".

La selección noruega lleva desde principios de año intentado cambiar este hecho y pidiendo la suspensión de la norma que no permite que la tela del bikini supere los diez centímetros de ancho. Junto a Noruega, también se ha sumado otras selecciones como la de Suecia, pero no ha surgido efecto.

La selección noruega finalmente jugó el partido contra España en mayas y top.

Como era de esperar, las redes han reaccionado ante este suceso, "querían jugar así vestidas el campeonato Europeo, pero las han obligado a llevar bragas de bikini en lugar de shorts, bajo amenaza de ser descalificada", ha escrito una tuitera.

UPDATE: the women demonstratively wore shorts to their bronze final match against Spain in spite of the rules and the Norwegian handball federation has said it will pay the fine for the girls. Hopefully the IHF won't make real of their previous threats to disqualify them. pic.twitter.com/WLlMjTQSv8

— Tradia (@amalieskram) July 18, 2021