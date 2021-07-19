MACHISMOLas redes se suman a la rebelión de la selección noruega de balonmano playa contra el bikini
La selección noruega de balonmano playa ha desafiado las normas del bikini obligatorio y ha decidido jugar con mayas y top. Según la Federación Europea de Balonmano: "las jugadoras deben llevar bikinis inferiores con talla ajustada y corte en ángulo ascendente hacia la parte superior de la pierna. El lado ancho debe ser de un máximo de 10 centímetros".
La selección noruega lleva desde principios de año intentado cambiar este hecho y pidiendo la suspensión de la norma que no permite que la tela del bikini supere los diez centímetros de ancho. Junto a Noruega, también se ha sumado otras selecciones como la de Suecia, pero no ha surgido efecto.
La selección noruega finalmente jugó el partido contra España en mayas y top.
Como era de esperar, las redes han reaccionado ante este suceso, "querían jugar así vestidas el campeonato Europeo, pero las han obligado a llevar bragas de bikini en lugar de shorts, bajo amenaza de ser descalificada", ha escrito una tuitera.
Os presento a la selección femenina de Noruega de balonmano playa. Querían jugar así vestidas el campeonato Europeo, pero las han obligado a llevar bragas de bikini en lugar de shorts, bajo amenaza de ser descalificadas. Porque eso es lo importante: que se les vea el culo. pic.twitter.com/NFpXR0eFS2
— Laura Marcilla (@LauMarcilla) July 18, 2021
Selección femenina de Noruega queriendo vestir así (Foto)
Lo que piensa el campeonato europeo de balonmano playa:
-oh no! Perdemos la audiencia del grupo de los pajilleros! No podemos permitirlo! Sin braguitas no se juega! pic.twitter.com/qT8nG40vSM
— Cristina ツ (@Ellcrys_wrx) July 19, 2021
Encuentra las siete diferencias:
A la izquierda, el uniforme reglamentario para los equipos masculinos y, a la derecha, el de los equipos femeninos. pic.twitter.com/I0CtWAfCot
— Laura Marcilla (@LauMarcilla) July 18, 2021
Omvres:
El deporte femenino no está sexualizado! Sois unas exageradas!
Organizadores del Campeonato Europeo:
SI OS TAPAIS MÁS DE 10CM DE CULO OS LLEVAIS MULTA MONETARIA https://t.co/phw0ztgTm8
— Trickstérido ???? (@Tricksterido) July 17, 2021
UPDATE: the women demonstratively wore shorts to their bronze final match against Spain in spite of the rules and the Norwegian handball federation has said it will pay the fine for the girls. Hopefully the IHF won't make real of their previous threats to disqualify them. pic.twitter.com/WLlMjTQSv8
— Tradia (@amalieskram) July 18, 2021
