La respuesta de Jorge Javier Vázquez a García Egea: "Las vacunas son para que las almacene Ayuso"
El presentador de Sálvame, Jorge Javier Vázquez, ha vuelto a ser noticia después de respuesta en Twitter al número dos del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, quien ha sido Trending Topic en España durante algunas horas después de que arremetiera contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, acusándolo de "mentir a los españoles" sobre los avances en la vacunación.
❌ @TeoGarciaEgea: "Sánchez dijo que iba a vacunar al 70% de la población antes del verano. Nos hubiéramos alegrado si lo hubiera cumplido porque habría sido muy bueno para España, pero lamentablemente ha vuelto a fallar a los españoles".#JuntosPPorLeón pic.twitter.com/P5XFoAcuL2
— Partido Popular (@populares) July 18, 2021
Estas declaraciones fueron duramente criticadas por la comunidad de Twitter que, durante todo el día, se encargó de recordarle a García Egea que las palabras de Sánchez fueron "alcanzar el 70% de la población vacunada antes del final del verano" y no "antes del verano" como le habría gustado al líder del PP.
Jorge Javier Vázquez, en un tweet citando al PSOE, se sumó a las críticas contra el Partido Popular ironizando sobre la falta de rigor informativo que había demostrado García Egea y, de paso, criticando la mala gestión de las vacunas por parte del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que continúa siendo el ejecutivo autonómico que más se ha retrasado en la administración de las dosis contra la covid-19.
Dicen que @TeoGarciaEgea ha dicho que el @PSOE sostiene que las bicicletas son para el verano y las vacunas para que las almacene @IdiazAyuso
— Jorge Javier Vázquez (@jjaviervazquez) July 19, 2021
