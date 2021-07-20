AstronautaWally Funk cumple su sueño de ir al espacio 60 años después de haber sido rechazada por ser mujer

Wally Funk

Wally Funk, fue víctima del machismo. Esta astronauta superó todas las pruebas pero, la NASA decidió enviar solo hombres a la misión espacial para la que Wally se había estado preparando. Fueron 13 mujeres astronautas las que fueron injustamente rechazadas (las Mercury 13) para el programa secreto de la Fuerza Aérea de EEUU, ideado por el doctor Randy Lovelace.

Este martes, Wally ha cumplido su sueño y ha viajado al espacio convirtiéndose en la persona más mayor en hacerlo y en un ejemplo a seguir para muchas mujeres. Lo ha hecho junto con Jeff Bezos en el vuelo privado de Blue Origin.

Son miles las personas que desde las redes sociales se han alegrado del sueño cumplido de Wally Funk…

