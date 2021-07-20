AstronautaWally Funk cumple su sueño de ir al espacio 60 años después de haber sido rechazada por ser mujer
Wally Funk, fue víctima del machismo. Esta astronauta superó todas las pruebas pero, la NASA decidió enviar solo hombres a la misión espacial para la que Wally se había estado preparando. Fueron 13 mujeres astronautas las que fueron injustamente rechazadas (las Mercury 13) para el programa secreto de la Fuerza Aérea de EEUU, ideado por el doctor Randy Lovelace.
Este martes, Wally ha cumplido su sueño y ha viajado al espacio convirtiéndose en la persona más mayor en hacerlo y en un ejemplo a seguir para muchas mujeres. Lo ha hecho junto con Jeff Bezos en el vuelo privado de Blue Origin.
Lo de Wally Funk es hermoso para la historia de la aviación. La aviadora de 82 años que viajó hoy al espacio e impuso un récord. ¡Máximo respeto! #BlueOrigin ???? pic.twitter.com/8hmj9c1Pst
— Mayolo ???? (@MareoFR) July 20, 2021
Toda su vida entreno muy duro para poder ir al espacio, pero eso jamás pasó y ella pensó que su sueño nunca se iba a cumplir. La NASA la rechazó en los 60’s, inclusive superó las pruebas mejor que cualquier hombre! Con 82 años cumplió su sueño! Que grande #WallyFunk pic.twitter.com/PrcNgO8zc1
— Emilio Baeza (@baeza90) July 20, 2021
Son miles las personas que desde las redes sociales se han alegrado del sueño cumplido de Wally Funk…
Esta foto es de cuando Wally Funk vio el despegue de la primera astronauta pilotando un transbordador espacial. Hoy cumple su sueño de ser ella la que sale al espacio. Emocionadas por Wally Funk, que ha dedicado su vida a prepararse para este momento. pic.twitter.com/ruY4nZd8X6
— Astrochat ???? (@astrochatgame) July 20, 2021
¡Qué linda! ???? A los 82, Wally Funk recibe su insignia de astronauta por el vuelo con la nave suborbital de Blue Origin???? https://t.co/kcARrmL4s8
— Nora Bär (@norabar) July 20, 2021
Wally Funk no es viral.
Es mucho, mucho, MUCHA más que eso.
Su incontenible sonrisa se lleva éste 2021. pic.twitter.com/saDYpzWhEN
— Karla Iberia Sánchez (@karlaiberia) July 20, 2021
Wally Funk, 82, has probably spent more time in airplanes as a pilot than Jeff Bezos and the other men she just went into space with have spent as airplane passengers. She fought for decades to be an astronaut, but was shut out because of her gender. https://t.co/qfza4hcSOJ
— Take The Lead Women (@takeleadwomen) July 20, 2021
