Wally Funk, fue víctima del machismo. Esta astronauta superó todas las pruebas pero, la NASA decidió enviar solo hombres a la misión espacial para la que Wally se había estado preparando. Fueron 13 mujeres astronautas las que fueron injustamente rechazadas (las Mercury 13) para el programa secreto de la Fuerza Aérea de EEUU, ideado por el doctor Randy Lovelace.

Este martes, Wally ha cumplido su sueño y ha viajado al espacio convirtiéndose en la persona más mayor en hacerlo y en un ejemplo a seguir para muchas mujeres. Lo ha hecho junto con Jeff Bezos en el vuelo privado de Blue Origin.

Son miles las personas que desde las redes sociales se han alegrado del sueño cumplido de Wally Funk…

Wally Funk, 82, has probably spent more time in airplanes as a pilot than Jeff Bezos and the other men she just went into space with have spent as airplane passengers. She fought for decades to be an astronaut, but was shut out because of her gender. https://t.co/qfza4hcSOJ

— Take The Lead Women (@takeleadwomen) July 20, 2021