GobiernoEl irónico tuit de Pedro Duque en respuesta a un artículo sobre las canas
Pedro Duque en Twitter responde irónico a un artículo sobre las canas.
Es bien sabido que los cargos públicos más importantes llevan consigo una gran carga de estrés. Siempre se dice que la política desgasta y diferentes representantes de esta parece que han envejecido en tan solo unos meses. Desde Obama a Sánchez las canas han aparecido en su cabello en poco tiempo, pero estos no son los únicos. Pedro Duque, exministro de Ciencia e Innovación, también tuvo este problema mientras ostentaba el cargo, según su reciente comentario en Twitter:
Veremos… https://t.co/28gcwBSwoH
— Pedro Duque (@astro_duque) July 20, 2021
Duque respondía a un tuit de la cuenta ‘Investigación y Ciencia’ sobre como el estrés produce un aumento de las canas y reducirlo también ayuda a recuperar tu melanina. El exministro contestaba con un irónico "veremos" haciendo apelación a su reciente salida del Gobierno que le ha proporcionado un descenso de estrés.
Las respuestas en las redes no tardaron en aparecer:
¿Ser ministro ha sido más estresante que ser astronauta? ????
— Víctor Hernández (@Victorhercab) July 20, 2021
Ya nos contarás si se va recuperando el color ????
Quedo a la espera.
— Inma Vega dos Santos /♥️ (@Vega2Santos) July 20, 2021
La edad también afecta, Pedro.????
— Imagol10 (@manuelinglish) July 20, 2021
Pues Castells debe estar estresao el pobre …
— Norman Greetwell (@ElEscozio) July 20, 2021
