GobiernoEl irónico tuit de Pedro Duque en respuesta a un artículo sobre las canas

Pedro Duque en twitter

Pedro Duque en Twitter responde irónico a un artículo sobre las canas.

Por

Es bien sabido que los cargos públicos más importantes llevan consigo una gran carga de estrés. Siempre se dice que la política desgasta y diferentes representantes de esta parece que han envejecido en tan solo unos meses. Desde Obama a Sánchez las canas han aparecido en su cabello en poco tiempo, pero estos no son los únicos. Pedro Duque, exministro de Ciencia e Innovación, también tuvo este problema mientras ostentaba el cargo, según su reciente comentario en Twitter:


Duque respondía a un tuit de la cuenta ‘Investigación y Ciencia’ sobre como el estrés produce un aumento de las canas y reducirlo también ayuda a recuperar tu melanina. El exministro contestaba con un irónico "veremos" haciendo apelación a su reciente salida del Gobierno que le ha proporcionado un descenso de estrés.

Las respuestas en las redes no tardaron en aparecer:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas