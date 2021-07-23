Agresión homófoba"O retira la denuncia o está en la calle": la triste disyuntiva a la que se enfrenta la víctima de una agresión homófoba en Huelva
"¿Recordáis al chico agredido por su compañero de trabajo?". Así comienza el tuit en el que Errejón denuncia la dura disyuntiva a la que tendrá que hacer frente Luiz Jonas Santos. Este joven brasileño de 22 años y empleado de un chiringuito de Sanlúcar de Guadiana (Huelva) denunció este miércoles a un compañero por una presunta agresión homófoba en la que recibió un puñetazo y varias patadas y oyó expresiones como "maricón de mierda" o "si es que no eres un hombre". Ahora, hemos podido saber a través del líder de Más País que su jefe amenaza con echarlo a calle.
¿Recordáis al chico agredido por su compañero de trabajo? Su jefe le ha dicho que o retira la denuncia o está en la calle. Tan culpable el homófobo que agrede como el jefe que chantajea. Todo mi apoyo. https://t.co/4bo1tQZnVs
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) July 23, 2021
El apoyo que ha podido recibir el joven brasileño en las últimas jornadas no ha sido un impedimento para que su jefe tuviera a bien chantajearle. Una muestra más del irrespirable ambiente homófobo que sacude nuestro país en los últimos días, y que no es más que la evidencia de un mal endémico de nuestra sociedad. Jonas denunciaba este viernes en La Sexta la desprotección que sienten como colectivo, y reclamaba un marco legal que les proteja de este tipo de agresiones. "Quiero ser libre", ha denunciado.
