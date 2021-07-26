La inapelable respuesta de Errejón a las palabras sexistas de la expatinadora Tatiana Navka

El líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón– EUROPA PRESS

El líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, no ha dudado en contestar a las declaraciones sexistas de la expatinadora rusa Tatiana Navka sobre el gimnasta español Crístofer Benítez. "Una medallista olímpica ha dicho hace poco que ‘lo femenino es femenino y lo masculino es masculino’ y sus hijos jamás verán esto. Así que aquí os dejo esta maravilla de Crístofer Benítez, para que llegue a cada casa. ¡Disfrutadlo igual que yo!".

 

En concreto, la medallista olímpica publicó en sus redes sociales un mensaje en el que aseguraba que la gimnasia rítmica debería ser solo para mujeres con una imagen del ejercicio de Benítez en la Copa de la Reina de Guadalajara. En el mismo texto se calificaba como "tolerante". "Lo masculino seguirá siendo masculino y lo femenino seguirá siendo femenino. Y mis hijos nunca verán esto y no pensarán que esta es la norma", afirmó.

 

 

El propio gimnasta ha respondido y ha agradecido el apoyo mostrado. "Ya son muchos años luchando para que este deporte sea igualitario y poco a poco se está consiguiendo. España puede estar orgulloso de ser el país pionero en albergar Campeonatos de España de Gimnasia Rítmica Masculina y sobre todo de apoyarnos", ha afirmado.

 

