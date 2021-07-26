Juegos Olímpicos 2021"Pocholo" se convierte en ‘trending topic’ tras esta celebración del entrenador de la nadadora Ariarne Titmus
Triunfo de la nadadora australiana Ariarne Titmus que con sólo 20 años ha logrado arrebatar el oro en los 400 metros libres femenino a la gran favorita, la estadounidense Katie Ledecky. Una víctoria que llevó a su entrenador Dean Boxall, a un auténtico estallido de júbilo ante las cámaras. Una celebración de tal calibre que ha provocado en el Twitter español que "Pocholo" se haya convertido en trending topic. Pero… ¿Cómo? ¿Por qué? Pues no hay más que verlo para entenderlo:
Se supone que es el entrenador de Ariarne Titmus, que ha ganado una histórica medalla de oro. Yo creo que es Pocholo. pic.twitter.com/XQk85LYBRW
— David Acosta???? (@davidacostaleon) July 26, 2021
La exagerada celebración del entrenador de Titmus, sumada a su gran parecido con Pocholo Martínez-Bordiú, ha despertado las carcajadas y las referencia a su famosa "mochila" en las redes sociales:
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) July 26, 2021
Hostia, hacia tiempo que no sabía nada de Pocholo https://t.co/k6FlJSfGDU
— Ander Iturralde (@andershoffman) July 26, 2021
Su nadadora Ariarne Titmus acaba de ganar a toda una leyenda de la natación como es @katieledecky en los 400 Libres y acaba de ganar su primer oro olímpico. En una remontada totalmente impresionante, por cierto
— Ana Rodriguez (@anita_2987) July 26, 2021
???????????????????????? la japonesa está acojonada!
— ????Niski????❤️????❤️???? (@Ire_thebestone) July 26, 2021
quítale el creo, es Pocholo
— Juantoce (@Juantoce14) July 26, 2021
Exijo un hombre que se alegre tanto de verme como el Pocholo este. https://t.co/Aj3RNmDiVY
— tercer intento (@tercer_intento) July 26, 2021
Qué pollas hace Pocholo en los JJOO?????pic.twitter.com/lxLNPiQrd3
— W I L D Y O U T H???????? (@JAVI3R_EDM) July 26, 2021
¿Es Pocholo no? Decidme que si por favor ???? https://t.co/bvhsmdT3Bv
— Rafa Mainez (@Rafa9Mainez) July 26, 2021
¿Qué hace Pocholo en los juegos olímpicos y dónde está su mochila? https://t.co/1hisntA5Fx
— ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???? ???? (@mapibaez) July 26, 2021
Le habia perdido la pista a Pocholo, me alegra saber que está en los JJOO de Tokio como entrenador de natación. https://t.co/SEakxmLD6K
— Antonio Sanchez (@Sanchez4nba) July 26, 2021
