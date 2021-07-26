Juegos Olímpicos 2021"Pocholo" se convierte en ‘trending topic’ tras esta celebración del entrenador de la nadadora Ariarne Titmus

Triunfo de la nadadora australiana Ariarne Titmus que con sólo 20 años ha logrado arrebatar el oro en los 400 metros libres femenino a la gran favorita, la estadounidense Katie Ledecky. Una víctoria que llevó a su entrenador Dean Boxall, a un auténtico estallido de júbilo ante las cámaras. Una celebración de tal calibre que ha provocado en el Twitter español que "Pocholo" se haya convertido en trending topic. Pero… ¿Cómo? ¿Por qué? Pues no hay más que verlo para entenderlo:

La exagerada celebración del entrenador de Titmus, sumada a su gran parecido con Pocholo Martínez-Bordiú, ha despertado las carcajadas y las referencia a su famosa "mochila" en las redes sociales:

