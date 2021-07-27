Juegos Olímpicos 2021La espontánea y divertida reacción de la nadadora australiana Kaylee McKeown tras ganar la medalla de oro

La nadadora Kaylee McKeown en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio.- VALDRIN XHEMAJ / EFE

La nadadora australiana Kaylee McKeown hace historia en la final de los 100 espalda al conseguir el oro y anotar un nuevo récord olímpico de 57.47 segundos. Su reacción nada más salir del agua también deja huella en las redes sociales, donde se ha viralizado.

En una entrevista con un canal australiano, preguntan a McKeown si tiene un mensaje para su familia. Su respuesta fue rápida: "Fuck yeah! (¡Joder, sí!)".

La reacción sorprende a la misma nadadora, que instantes después se da cuenta y se lleva la mano a la boca.

