La nadadora australiana Kaylee McKeown hace historia en la final de los 100 espalda al conseguir el oro y anotar un nuevo récord olímpico de 57.47 segundos. Su reacción nada más salir del agua también deja huella en las redes sociales, donde se ha viralizado.

En una entrevista con un canal australiano, preguntan a McKeown si tiene un mensaje para su familia. Su respuesta fue rápida: "Fuck yeah! (¡Joder, sí!)".

La reacción sorprende a la misma nadadora, que instantes después se da cuenta y se lleva la mano a la boca.

Wonderfully raw reaction from Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.

"Have you got a message your you mum and sister?"

…pic.twitter.com/r1ZhnA3rKX

