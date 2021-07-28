Illes BalearsCasado vuelve a malmeter con la lengua catalana y la respuesta de Albert Pla es para enmarcar

Por

El otro día, Pablo Casado volvió a malmeter con la lengua catalana, en la clausura del 16 congreso del PP en las Illes Balears. Durante su discurso afirmó: "No habláis catalán, habláis mallorquín, habláis menorquín, habláis ibicenco, habláis formenterés y esta cultura no es apéndice de nadie, no sois països catalans, sois las grandes islas baleares admiradas en todo el mundo".

Un mensaje tan efectista (a la vista de los vítores y aplausos que recibió) como tramposo. Porque no hay que perder ni una oportunidad de hacer populismo electoral a costa de dividir aunque para ello tengan que contradecir a la Real Academia, a las universidades o al propio Estatut d’Autonomia de las Balears.

Su comentario ha provocado multitud de comentarios y, entre ellos ha destacado uno del artista Albert Pla:

Un tuit que lleva decenas de miles de reacciones:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas