Por Tremending

El otro día, Pablo Casado volvió a malmeter con la lengua catalana, en la clausura del 16 congreso del PP en las Illes Balears. Durante su discurso afirmó: "No habláis catalán, habláis mallorquín, habláis menorquín, habláis ibicenco, habláis formenterés y esta cultura no es apéndice de nadie, no sois països catalans, sois las grandes islas baleares admiradas en todo el mundo".

Pablo Casado, nuevo director de la Oficina de los Idiomas Baleares. #CatalánCaca #NoHabláisCatalánpic.twitter.com/MICQNrNgnL — Robert Calvo (@robert_calvo) July 24, 2021

Un mensaje tan efectista (a la vista de los vítores y aplausos que recibió) como tramposo. Porque no hay que perder ni una oportunidad de hacer populismo electoral a costa de dividir aunque para ello tengan que contradecir a la Real Academia, a las universidades o al propio Estatut d’Autonomia de las Balears.

Su comentario ha provocado multitud de comentarios y, entre ellos ha destacado uno del artista Albert Pla:

Soy albert pla y gracias al pp hablo 10 idiomas:

Catalan leridano valenciano mallorquin menorquin ibizenco formenterenc aragones oriental y andorrano. Tambien chapurreo el castellano. He de practicar lo de las tildes. El curso qe viene empiezo con el gerundes. — Albert Pla (@albert_pla) July 27, 2021

Un tuit que lleva decenas de miles de reacciones:

Yo, a parte de todas las lenguas mencionadas, también hablo peruano, colombiano, chileno, algo de argentino, y voy a intentar hablar mexicano, que 'está muy padre'.

Y por supuesto Interlingua. pic.twitter.com/w8CG3mCzgd — August Rush (@August2112Rush) July 27, 2021

te has olvidado el cabrenco que se habla en Cabrera — JOSEP VALTÒNYC (@valtonyc) July 27, 2021

Jo crec que en parles molts més, aquest tweet teu està escrit en castellano, albaceteño, murciano, extremeño, toledano, leonés, burgés o burgueño, salmantino, ciudadrealense, zaragozano… i si fas un petit esforç fins i tot podries escrire en andalús dilecto gaditano y canario. — Endavant Valents !!! ???????????????????????????? ✊ ???? (@ACobardes) July 27, 2021

Tocayo, te olvidas de que también hablas murciano, canario, cántabro, madrileño… y el bolivariano, argentino, mexicano, peruano… vamos no hablas 10, hablas unos 30 — Albert Maruny (@albertmaruny) July 27, 2021

Más de diez! El extremeño, murciano, madrileño, Andaluz…. España la tierra de las mil lenguas — Kilian (@CBDterapeutico) July 27, 2021