Vídeo"Boris Johnson peleando con su propio paraguas en una ceremonia oficial es de lo mejor que he visto en mucho tiempo"
No es una escena cómica en una película de Mr. Bean, se trata del primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, luchando para tratar de abrir un paraguas.
What a numbnuts this guy is ???????? pic.twitter.com/rzjjfYBJun
— Ben (@eton5s) July 28, 2021
Las imágenes corresponden a un memorial en honor a policías caídos en acto de servicio, celebrado en el condado inglés de Stafforshire. Junto a otras personalidades, como el príncipe Carlos o la ministra del Interior, Priti Patel, Johnson trató de abrir su paraguas cuando empezaba a lloviznar. Primero le costó un poco, luego lo logró, después se le cerró y finalmente se pasó abriéndolo.
El momento ha sido muy comentado en la prensa y en las redes sociales, donde ha provocado la carcajada general.
El típico egoista de la cabalgata de Reyes. pic.twitter.com/UBgutLzP63
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) July 29, 2021
Boris Johnson peleando con su propio paraguas en una ceremonia oficial es de lo mejor que he visto en mucho tiempopic.twitter.com/4mF1zEaZ3S
— Teresa León (@teresaleon_) July 28, 2021
Boris Johnson con su paraguas eres tú intentando ligar. pic.twitter.com/hkulVILZoz
— Marta Marcos (@MartaMarcos5) July 28, 2021
Me flipan los Monty Python! https://t.co/XGHlcNmups
— Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) July 29, 2021
Estar más entretenido que Boris Johnson con un paraguas.
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) July 29, 2021
Boris Johnson haciendo el ridículo. No importa cuándo leas esto. Foto: Reuters. pic.twitter.com/5ZpJp3MBz5
— Iñigo S. Ugarte (@Guerraeterna) July 28, 2021
Boris Johnson marcándose un Mr. Bean porque sabe que hay cámaras y fotógrafos.
— Carlos Clavijo (@carlosclavijo22) July 29, 2021
No sé si acabo de ver un vídeo de Boris Johnson o un sketch de Mr. Bean. https://t.co/mXO0HcgZRS
— Elena Pérez (@Marcelena46) July 29, 2021
