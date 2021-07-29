Vídeo"Boris Johnson peleando con su propio paraguas en una ceremonia oficial es de lo mejor que he visto en mucho tiempo"

No es una escena cómica en una película de Mr. Bean, se trata del primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, luchando para tratar de abrir un paraguas.

Las imágenes corresponden a un memorial en honor a policías caídos en acto de servicio, celebrado en el condado inglés de Stafforshire. Junto a otras personalidades, como el príncipe Carlos o la ministra del Interior, Priti Patel, Johnson trató de abrir su paraguas cuando empezaba a lloviznar. Primero le costó un poco, luego lo logró, después se le cerró y finalmente se pasó abriéndolo.

El momento ha sido muy comentado en la prensa y en las redes sociales, donde ha provocado la carcajada general.

