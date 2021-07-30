La emotiva respuesta de Ara Malikian tras ser descalificado de los Grammy Latinos pese a tener nacionalidad española
"Hace 20 años que vivo en España y tengo la nacionalidad española y me acaban de descalificar en los Grammy Latinos por no ser suficiente latino". Esta es la denuncia de Ara Malikian que esconde el drama del "eterno extranjero", el migrante que se ha quedado sin patria y que no es reconocido ni en su lugar de origen ni en el lugar donde reside.
"Ya estuve nominado a uno de los Grammys hace cuatro años y toqué en la gala de inauguración de hace tres, ¿alguien entiende algo?"
— Ara Malikian (@AraMalikian) July 30, 2021
El artista acompaña su tuit con un resumen demoledor de su experiencia como persona migrante. "En el Líbano no me consideran suficiente libanés porque era de origen armenio, los armenios no me consideraban suficiente armenio porque había nacido en el Líbano. Cuando me instalé en Europa no me consideraban europeo porque no había nacido en Europa. Me costó años estar en paz conmigo por lo que soy y aceptar ser el eterno extranjero".
