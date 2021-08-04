Vigo y Ourense se lanzan a montar las luces navideñas en agosto… y en las redes preguntan por los turrones
Imagen de las navidades de 2020 en Vigo. Marta Vázquez Rodríguez / EUROPA PRESS
El pique entre los alcaldes de Vigo y Ourense por ser los primeros en montar las luces navideñas ha tenido repercusión… en pleno agosto. Mientras crecen las colas en las playas y aumentan los lugares para aparcar en las ciudades, ambas ciudades gallegas sorprenden a sus vecinos con un tempranero (muy tempranero) montaje del alumbrado navideño. El universo tuitero, que brilla tanto un 4 de agosto como un 24 de diciembre, ha comentado la jugada.
Hoy arranca la Navidad en Vigo. La mejor del mundo. Nos encanta que nos visitéis. ¡Os queremos! pic.twitter.com/GdI3KLG4S3
— Abel Caballero (@abelcaballero) August 4, 2021
Si Don Abel dice que ya es Navidad en Vigo, ES NAVIDAD Y PUNTO.
Voy a por el turrón ????. pic.twitter.com/kcT6sUtMYR
— Tesi (@Fuenteclara_) August 4, 2021
La empresa que monta las luces y se las alquila hasta Reyes a Vigo debe formar parte del IBEX 35. https://t.co/ghhJdC3ORo
— NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) August 4, 2021
El alcalde de Vigo, Abel Caballero (PSdeG-PSOE), apeló precisamente al universo para justificar la prematura instalación de las luces navideñas. Dice el primer edil que el montaje lumínico en su ciudad es nada más y nada menos que un "acontecimiento planetario". También aseguró que Vigo sigue así el ejemplo y el espíritu de Nueva York.
En realidad, Caballero buscó rehuir a la pregunta de doble filo que le lanzaban algunos medios de comunicación: ¿Es Vigo la primera ciudad en montar las luces navideñas o en realidad ese primer puesto le corresponde a Ourense, que también ha iniciado la instalación del alumbrado? La polémica del verano está servida.
Vigo y Ourense ya han empezado a instalar las luces de Navidad en las calles en los primeros días de agosto. Ni el Corte Inglés se había adelantado tanto…
— Mirella Palenzuela #HabráLeyTrans ⚧???? ❤️???????? ☂️ ???? (@mire_palenzuela) August 4, 2021
Lo de Abel Caballero en Vigo con la Navidad se soluciona con cestas navideñas cada 3 meses. ????
¡Ahí lo dejo! ???? pic.twitter.com/Qnk3gpe8Vc
— JOSÉ CÁMARA ✍️????????✊♀️???? (@EscritorJCamara) August 4, 2021
Madre mía que arranca la Navidad en Vigo y yo llevo 3 días de vacaciones de verano.
— Juan Ignacio (@juanig3) August 4, 2021
Parece de coña, pero lo de las luces de Vigo coloca a la ciudad en el mapa, sirve de publicidad y atraerá visitantes en Navidad. Mientras, el alcalde gobierna cómodo con el 65% de los votos. https://t.co/6PN8uXdlEV
— Edu Bayón (@edubayon_) August 4, 2021
