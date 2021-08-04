Vigo y Ourense se lanzan a montar las luces navideñas en agosto… y en las redes preguntan por los turrones

Imagen de las navidades de 2020 en Vigo. Marta Vázquez Rodríguez / EUROPA PRESS

El pique entre los alcaldes de Vigo y Ourense por ser los primeros en montar las luces navideñas ha tenido repercusión… en pleno agosto. Mientras crecen las colas en las playas y aumentan los lugares para aparcar en las ciudades, ambas ciudades gallegas sorprenden a sus vecinos con un tempranero (muy tempranero) montaje del alumbrado navideño. El universo tuitero, que brilla tanto un 4 de agosto como un 24 de diciembre, ha comentado la jugada.

El alcalde de Vigo, Abel Caballero (PSdeG-PSOE), apeló precisamente al universo para justificar la prematura instalación de las luces navideñas. Dice el primer edil que el montaje lumínico en su ciudad es nada más y nada menos que un "acontecimiento planetario". También aseguró que Vigo sigue así el ejemplo y el espíritu de Nueva York.

En realidad, Caballero buscó rehuir a la pregunta de doble filo que le lanzaban algunos medios de comunicación: ¿Es Vigo la primera ciudad en montar las luces navideñas o en realidad ese primer puesto le corresponde a Ourense, que también ha iniciado la instalación del alumbrado? La polémica del verano está servida.

