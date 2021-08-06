Las redes arden con los multimillonarios que financiaron a Vox… y le recuerdan a Abascal aquello de "la España que madruga"
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en una imagen de archivo. Ricardo Rubio / EUROPA PRESS
La exclusiva de Wikileaks -desvelada en España por Público- sobre el listado de las grandes fortunas que financiaron el nacimiento de Vox a partir del lobby ultraconservador Hazte Oír ha tenido un inmenso impacto en las redes. Tras conocer los nombres de los multimillonarios de bolsillo generoso con la extrema derecha, el universo tuitero preguntó sin compasión a Santiago Abascal por aquel concepto de "La España que madruga" con el que tantas veces deleitó a sus seguidores y que poco encaja con los Villar Mir, Klopowitz o Isidoro Álvarez.
Pues WikiLeaks ha revelado que Vox fue financiado por grandes fortunas a través del lobby ultracatólico de Hazte Oír. Es decir, por si todavía queda algún despistado: sus 52 diputados no representan a la España que madruga, solo a las élites.
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) August 6, 2021
Los Dueños de El Corte Inglés, FCC y OHL se fueron a Hazte Oír para meter pasta y fundar VOX.
Pero, eh! Que son la España que madruga! Al lado del español humilde y trabajador!
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) August 6, 2021
La españa que madruga???????????? https://t.co/ZD1GWWiaw3
— Raf011 (@gael011) August 5, 2021
Tampoco han faltado los nostálgicos que han traído a las pantallas aquella foto de Abascal con un megáfono, buscando con humildes medios que alguien le escuchase. Otros tiempos.
Esto era V????X antes de que Hazte Oír aflojara la cartera. pic.twitter.com/FvlO1WsqVK
— AsilVestraOಠ (@Asil_Vestra0) August 6, 2021
Volvamos a Hazte Oír. En Twitter también han querido compartir otra información de Público en la que se cuenta quiénes son los otros "enemigos" del lobby ultracatólico: Barrio Sésamo, Disney o los peligrosísimos… muñequitos de Lego.
Hazte Oír intenta sobrevivir haciendo campañas contra Barrio Sésamo, Disney y los muñecos de Lego @publico_es pic.twitter.com/8HH4KfSpcR
— Lucio Martínez Pereda (@anluma99) August 6, 2021
Mientras el socialcomunismo sube el salario mínimo, Hazte Oír, el brazo armado de Vox, "lucha" por lo que realmente importa a los españoles:
Boicotear a Barrio Sésamo, Disney o los muñecos de Lego por ser "mariquitas". https://t.co/tIWoOSosyn pic.twitter.com/zyZ48rZuXx
— EncantoInsoportable (@EncantoInsopor2) August 6, 2021
