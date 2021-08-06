Las redes arden con los multimillonarios que financiaron a Vox… y le recuerdan a Abascal aquello de "la España que madruga"

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en una imagen de archivo. Ricardo Rubio / EUROPA PRESS

La exclusiva de Wikileaks -desvelada en España por Público- sobre el listado de las grandes fortunas que financiaron el nacimiento de Vox a partir del lobby ultraconservador Hazte Oír ha tenido un inmenso impacto en las redes. Tras conocer los nombres de los multimillonarios de bolsillo generoso con la extrema derecha, el universo tuitero preguntó sin compasión a Santiago Abascal por aquel concepto de "La España que madruga" con el que tantas veces deleitó a sus seguidores y que poco encaja con los Villar Mir, Klopowitz o Isidoro Álvarez.

Tampoco han faltado los nostálgicos que han traído a las pantallas aquella foto de Abascal con un megáfono, buscando con humildes medios que alguien le escuchase. Otros tiempos.

Volvamos a Hazte Oír. En Twitter también han querido compartir otra información de Público en la que se cuenta quiénes son los otros "enemigos" del lobby ultracatólico: Barrio Sésamo, Disney o los peligrosísimos… muñequitos de Lego.

