Los mejores memes sobre la marcha de Messi del Barcelona
El jugador blaugrana Lionel Messi no seguirá jugando en el club de su vida. El FC Barcelona lanzó ayer un comunicado explicando que el argentino se marcha del Barça por motivos económicos.
Pero como manda la tradición desde que existen las redes sociales, los seguidores de Messi han dado muestras de cariño y tristeza por su marcha. Algunos ‘tuits’ ya se han convertido en memes que hacen que esta despedida sea un poco menos amarga para los seguidores del Barça.
Estos son los mejores:
¿Cuántos aficionados de Barcelona están así tras el anuncio de que Lionel Messi se va del equipo? ????
*Intenta no llorar* pic.twitter.com/ui6kGK3htm
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 5, 2021
Dejé de creer en el amor para toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/CpDTpJedQB
— Jero Freixas (@jerofreixas) August 5, 2021
El Kun Agüero leyendo sobre la no renovación de Messi pic.twitter.com/2HakXBHDsF
— Lucas Rodriguez (@LuquitaRodrigue) August 5, 2021
Mood pic.twitter.com/EffbWpg70H
— Álvaro Zambrano (@alvarozamcle) August 5, 2021
Messi en la entrada de la casa de Agüero para consolarle después de que este haya fichado con él barca para jugar con el. pic.twitter.com/2GYGRxg1s5
— JorgeeATM (@JorgeeATM) August 6, 2021
???? OFICIAL | Lionel Messi se convierte en nuevo jugador del Real Betis.
????????????????????
¡Bienvenido Leo! pic.twitter.com/aj3Z4hVuY9
— Real Betis Balompié ???????????? (@RBetis_GO) August 5, 2021
– Messi siendo jugador libre salió Campeón de América con Argentina
– Maradona dejó el Barcelona y fue campeón del Mundo
– Messi dejó el Barcelona pic.twitter.com/WSco8E1bHu
— Fan de Desabato (@fandelchavit0) August 5, 2021
