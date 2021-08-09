¿Es Fernando Simón el doble de Felipe VI? Las redes vuelven a sacar parecidos inquietantes

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, llega al acto por el que recibe la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano del municipio de Villafeliche, a 7 de agosto de 2021. Javier Escriche / EUROPA PRESS

Por Tremending

La vuelta de vacaciones del director del Centro de Coordinación y Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha tenido un inesperado giro de los acontecimientos. No, esta vez no es el coronavirus ni sus variantes. Tampoco va la cosa de mascarillas, distancias sociales o vacunas. Esta vez… se trata del nuevo look de Simón. ¿Qué ha hecho? Cortarse el pelo y dejarse barba. ¿Qué le llaman? Felipe VI.

Fernando Simón es Felipe VI pic.twitter.com/dQ9nfBybkW — TVMASPI (@sebas_maspons) August 7, 2021

La reaparición de Simón tuvo lugar en la pequeña localidad aragonesa de Villafeliche, que le impuso la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano. Autóctonos y foráneos comprobaron entonces que Simón ha pasado por la peluquería y ha aparcado la maquinilla de afeitar. El asunto saltó a Twitter, donde llegaron las comparaciones… con el rey.

Fernando Simón se ha dejado barba y se ha cortado el pelo, espero no se el único que opina que se parece al rey Felipe VI. pic.twitter.com/J8RO1M3uOI — Miguel Palma ????????????️???????? (@miguelpm_04) August 7, 2021

Acabo de ver a Fernando Simón con barba y parece el rey Felipe VI menguado con 10 años más ???? — Cafeinómanø???? (@CafentoMori) August 9, 2021

Como sea hijo de Juan Carlos ya verás que risas… — Os meus irmãos.???????????? (@fjlova) August 8, 2021

Fernando Simón aka el nuevo hijo secreto del rey Juan Carlos https://t.co/Xb83a03sw2 — la Squirtle ???? ♀ (@deaquiabajo) August 8, 2021

Increíblemente, en la hemeroteca de Twitter aparecen mensajes de hace algunos meses en los que diferentes tuiteros establecían comparaciones entre Simón y Felipe VI.

Por fin se ha puesto chaqueta Fernando Simón #quédateencasa Felipe VI pic.twitter.com/Z52m9aFM2z — Paco Pico (@PacoPPico) March 18, 2020

*viendo a Fernando Simón en la televisión *

mi abuelo: ostia mira el rey — ~andreA~ (@aNdReWiwii) August 8, 2021