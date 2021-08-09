¿Es Fernando Simón el doble de Felipe VI? Las redes vuelven a sacar parecidos inquietantes

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, llega al acto por el que recibe la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano del municipio de Villafeliche, a 7 de agosto de 2021. Javier Escriche / EUROPA PRESS

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, llega al acto por el que recibe la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano del municipio de Villafeliche, a 7 de agosto de 2021. Javier Escriche / EUROPA PRESS

Por

La vuelta de vacaciones del director del Centro de Coordinación y Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha tenido un inesperado giro de los acontecimientos. No, esta vez no es el coronavirus ni sus variantes. Tampoco va la cosa de mascarillas, distancias sociales o vacunas. Esta vez… se trata del nuevo look de Simón. ¿Qué ha hecho? Cortarse el pelo y dejarse barba. ¿Qué le llaman? Felipe VI.

La reaparición de Simón tuvo lugar en la pequeña localidad aragonesa de Villafeliche, que le impuso la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano. Autóctonos y foráneos comprobaron entonces que Simón ha pasado por la peluquería y ha aparcado la maquinilla de afeitar. El asunto saltó a Twitter, donde llegaron las comparaciones… con el rey.

Increíblemente, en la hemeroteca de Twitter aparecen mensajes de hace algunos meses en los que diferentes tuiteros establecían comparaciones entre Simón y Felipe VI.

Más de Tremending