¿Es Fernando Simón el doble de Felipe VI? Las redes vuelven a sacar parecidos inquietantes
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, llega al acto por el que recibe la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano del municipio de Villafeliche, a 7 de agosto de 2021. Javier Escriche / EUROPA PRESS
La vuelta de vacaciones del director del Centro de Coordinación y Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha tenido un inesperado giro de los acontecimientos. No, esta vez no es el coronavirus ni sus variantes. Tampoco va la cosa de mascarillas, distancias sociales o vacunas. Esta vez… se trata del nuevo look de Simón. ¿Qué ha hecho? Cortarse el pelo y dejarse barba. ¿Qué le llaman? Felipe VI.
Fernando Simón es Felipe VI pic.twitter.com/dQ9nfBybkW
— TVMASPI (@sebas_maspons) August 7, 2021
La reaparición de Simón tuvo lugar en la pequeña localidad aragonesa de Villafeliche, que le impuso la Medalla de Oro y el Premio Trevillano. Autóctonos y foráneos comprobaron entonces que Simón ha pasado por la peluquería y ha aparcado la maquinilla de afeitar. El asunto saltó a Twitter, donde llegaron las comparaciones… con el rey.
Fernando Simón se ha dejado barba y se ha cortado el pelo, espero no se el único que opina que se parece al rey Felipe VI. pic.twitter.com/J8RO1M3uOI
— Miguel Palma ????????????️???????? (@miguelpm_04) August 7, 2021
Acabo de ver a Fernando Simón con barba y parece el rey Felipe VI menguado con 10 años más ????
— Cafeinómanø???? (@CafentoMori) August 9, 2021
Como sea hijo de Juan Carlos ya verás que risas…
— Os meus irmãos.???????????? (@fjlova) August 8, 2021
Fernando Simón aka el nuevo hijo secreto del rey Juan Carlos https://t.co/Xb83a03sw2
— la Squirtle ???? ♀ (@deaquiabajo) August 8, 2021
Increíblemente, en la hemeroteca de Twitter aparecen mensajes de hace algunos meses en los que diferentes tuiteros establecían comparaciones entre Simón y Felipe VI.
Por fin se ha puesto chaqueta Fernando Simón #quédateencasa Felipe VI pic.twitter.com/Z52m9aFM2z
— Paco Pico (@PacoPPico) March 18, 2020
*viendo a Fernando Simón en la televisión *
mi abuelo: ostia mira el rey
— ~andreA~ (@aNdReWiwii) August 8, 2021
