Rafael Santandreu, psicólogo especializado en libros de autoayuda, había anunciado que iba a tener una sección en el programa La hora de la 1 en TVE, aunque finalmente se ha desmentido que fuera a aparecer: "Ni está ni se le espera", apunta la cadena.

Santandreu no sale indemne de ninguna entrevista por sus controvertidas declaraciones, desde "la depresión te la provocas tú con tu diálogo interno, aunque no te des cuenta. Cuesta mucho deprimirse: solo si te esfuerzas mucho lo conseguirás" hasta "a Hitler hay que aceptarlo incondicionalmente y lanzarle amor. De acuerdo, esa persona estaba muy loca, pero en el fondo su potencial era maravilloso".

Las entrevistas con Santandreu son siempre virales, como la que hizo en Late Motiv. "Nunca en la vida un invitado me había mandado todas la entrevista hecha con sus preguntas y respuestas" comienza Buenafuente. A partir de ahí,el comunicador catalán dispara sutilmente contra el psicólogo defendiendo su trabajo.

Por eso, no sorprende que tras el anuncio de su incorporación al programa de TVE, las redes volvieran a rememorar aquel zasca que Buenafuente le dio en su programa:

Una coletilla buena.

"Supongo que despues del repaso que te he dado, me estaras mandando rayos de amor, no?"

— Tirando pal monte (@monte_pal) August 9, 2021