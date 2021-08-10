Rafael SantandreuLas redes recuperan el mayor zasca de Buenafuente a un entrevistado (que ahora vuelve a ser noticia)
Rafael Santandreu, psicólogo especializado en libros de autoayuda, había anunciado que iba a tener una sección en el programa La hora de la 1 en TVE, aunque finalmente se ha desmentido que fuera a aparecer: "Ni está ni se le espera", apunta la cadena.
Santandreu no sale indemne de ninguna entrevista por sus controvertidas declaraciones, desde "la depresión te la provocas tú con tu diálogo interno, aunque no te des cuenta. Cuesta mucho deprimirse: solo si te esfuerzas mucho lo conseguirás" hasta "a Hitler hay que aceptarlo incondicionalmente y lanzarle amor. De acuerdo, esa persona estaba muy loca, pero en el fondo su potencial era maravilloso".
"A Hitler hay que aceptarlo incondicionalmente y lanzarle amor. Estaba muy loco; pero su potencial era MARAVILLOSO". pic.twitter.com/pNmTl4UH08
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) July 27, 2016
Las entrevistas con Santandreu son siempre virales, como la que hizo en Late Motiv. "Nunca en la vida un invitado me había mandado todas la entrevista hecha con sus preguntas y respuestas" comienza Buenafuente. A partir de ahí,el comunicador catalán dispara sutilmente contra el psicólogo defendiendo su trabajo.
Ahora que se habla tanto del psicólogo televisivo de dudosa profesionalidad, podéis ver cómo en esta entrevista Buenafuente acabó con él en minuto y medio sin despeinarse y con la elegancia y el arte que le caracterizan. La cara del invitado lo dice todo. pic.twitter.com/kmEdcsBSpZ
— Dany Blázquez (@danyblazquez) August 9, 2021
Por eso, no sorprende que tras el anuncio de su incorporación al programa de TVE, las redes volvieran a rememorar aquel zasca que Buenafuente le dio en su programa:
Ese psicólogo necesita un psicólogo.
— César Navarro Neuromusculares (@cesardbecker) August 9, 2021
Una coletilla buena.
"Supongo que despues del repaso que te he dado, me estaras mandando rayos de amor, no?"
— Tirando pal monte (@monte_pal) August 9, 2021
Lo ha dejado por los suelos y sí, sin despeinarse.
— Victor Reyes (@VictorRCMalaga) August 9, 2021
.. y termina con un "la proxima vez no nos mande el cuestionario con las preguntas y respuestas. Confie en nuestro criterio… y nuestros fallos".
— Mario LM ???????? (@M4rioLM) August 9, 2021
