Una tuitera destroza a Espinosa de los Monteros con una simple y reflexiva pregunta
Iván Espinosa de los Monteros en una foto de archivo (E. Parra/ Europa Press)
"Si un día uno de los cuatro vástagos se le tuerce y decide votar a Podemos, ¿qué hacemos?", pregunta el periodista de El Mundo, "No tengo absolutamente ningún problema. Se puede ir de casa y votar a quien quiera", contesta Iván Espinosa de los Monteros. El periodista apuntilla: "¿Se tiene que ir de casa?", y la respuesta es clara para el portavoz de VOX en el Congreso: "Hombre, no vas a estar manteniendo a la sopa boba a un niño para que encima te vote a Podemos".
Entonces llega una usuaria de Twitter, Silvia Ramírez, y escribe:
Espinosa de los Monteros echaría de su casa a un hijo que votara a Podemos. Si no respeta la libertad de sus hijos, ¿cómo va a respetar la de los demás?
— silvia ramírez (@silviaramrez1) August 9, 2021
Esta reflexión ha sido halagada en la red social:
Exacto. No lo echas. Se va. Lógico.
— ja_bellmunt (@ja_bellmunt) August 9, 2021
Es que ellos hablan de la "libertad" suya. La libertad de verdad, la libertad de los demás no les interesa.
— Alatriste (@Libra_Rojo) August 9, 2021
Espinosa de los Monteros es un asalariado que opina lo que tiene que opinar a cambio de un sueldo.
No creo que tenga ideales más férreos que el dinero.
— Ouka Lola (@claracrocs) August 9, 2021
