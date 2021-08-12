"Me conviene ser de derechas por economía y de izquierdas por ideología": Cepeda no encuentra partido político… o sí

¿Qué puede ir mal cuando una entrevista saca la ideología más íntima de un artista? Que se lo pregunten al joven Luis Cepeda Fernández, ‘alias’ Cepeda, todo un militante… de la nada.

Este fruto de Operación Triunfo salta ahora a los titulares porque no encuentra un partido político que le represente. Vaya por Dios.

Claro, que si uno se pone a pensar detenidamente en lo que piensa ("Es que yo no pertenezco a ningún partido, ni soy de derechas ni de izquierdas"), es fácil llegar a la conclusión de que el ‘extremo centro’ le viene como anillo al dedo.

Problema resuelto.

Inevitablemente, este tipo de cosas calientan a una parte del enjambre tuitero. ¿Ni de Izquierdas ni de derechas? O, mejor dicho, ¿de derechas para una cosa y de izquierdas para otra? Toma compromiso.

Luego que nadie se extrañe si hay quien piensa así:

