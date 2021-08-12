"Me conviene ser de derechas por economía y de izquierdas por ideología": Cepeda no encuentra partido político… o sí

¿Qué puede ir mal cuando una entrevista saca la ideología más íntima de un artista? Que se lo pregunten al joven Luis Cepeda Fernández, ‘alias’ Cepeda, todo un militante… de la nada.

"Yo no pertenezco a ningún partido (…) Me da igual de derechas que de izquierdas. Me conviene ser de derechas por economía y de izquierdas por ideología. No hay partido que sea así. Es lo que todo el mundo querríamos". Entrevista a Cepeda, de ‘OT’ https://t.co/Ubudw9IgWZ

