Lluvia de críticas a C. Tangana por su nueva foto: "Pensé que habíamos superado esta etapa"
La polémica foto de C.Tangana
El cantante C. Tangana ha incendiado las redes al subir subir una foto de promoción para su nuevo single , titulado Yate. La imagen, en la que aparece el rapero en un yate rodeado de mujeres en bikini y bañador, se ha visto envuelta en duras críticas.
Con un juego de palabras, "YATE digo", y con una foto rodeado de mujeres, Antón Álvarez —el verdadero nombre del artista– ha conseguido en menos de 24 horas más de 4.500 retuits y 26.000 me gusta. Pero en gran parte las interacciones son críticas hacía ‘El Madrileño’.
YATE digo pic.twitter.com/3V8GRtd4de
— El madrileño (@c_tangana) August 13, 2021
"Pensé que habíamos superado ya esta etapa de presumir y sexualizar a mujeres, pero ha venido Tangana a reafirmamos que no", comenta una chica en Twitter sobre la foto, en la que también aparecen las actrices Ester Expósito e Hiba Abouk.
Homenajeando al mito pic.twitter.com/gMsQPwMV8e
— ALP (@alorenzo41) August 13, 2021
Los de la Generación X ya hemos visto esto hace años pero con un señor gordo, en una piscina y además con caballos. El mensaje: el mismo. https://t.co/oHsD665xzL
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) August 14, 2021
El profundo asco q me dan las fotos d un machirulo rodeado d mujeres creyéndose el puto amo https://t.co/xdw1851X4e
— Belen (@Belfenty) August 13, 2021
Esto no es empoderante, es seguir haciendo lo que los hombres llevan haciendo toda la vida: cosificarnos y sexualizarnos. https://t.co/X8PhxlKefR
— Olatz (@olaaatzh) August 14, 2021
el rollo putero cuando va a pasar d moda? https://t.co/4EuMDV0RPn
— sofía (@sofibujan_) August 14, 2021
imaginate hacerte el chulo por estar en un barco con 10 modelos a las k has pagado para k esten ahi https://t.co/L9usIuI9PB
— mayonesa cigarro (@may0nesacigarro) August 13, 2021
No sé qué es más lamentable: si que C. Tangana siga abusando de clichés misóginos y rancios como reclamo estético -y lo airoso que siempre sale de tales acusaciones-; o que esta controversia haya dado pie a comparaciones con la simbología religiosa de Zahara.
Qué nivel, supongo. https://t.co/r1aEJCUz7m
— SergioCSB ???? (@SergioConSB) August 14, 2021
