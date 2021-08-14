Lluvia de críticas a C. Tangana por su nueva foto: "Pensé que habíamos superado esta etapa"

La polémica foto de C.Tangana

Por

El cantante C. Tangana ha incendiado las redes al subir subir una foto de promoción para su nuevo single , titulado Yate. La imagen, en la que aparece el rapero en un yate rodeado de mujeres en bikini y bañador, se ha visto envuelta en duras críticas.

Con un juego de palabras, "YATE digo", y con una foto rodeado de mujeres, Antón Álvarez —el verdadero nombre del artista– ha conseguido en menos de 24 horas más de 4.500 retuits y 26.000 me gusta. Pero en gran parte las interacciones son críticas hacía ‘El Madrileño’.

"Pensé que habíamos superado ya esta etapa de presumir y sexualizar a mujeres, pero ha venido Tangana a reafirmamos que no", comenta una chica en Twitter sobre la foto, en la que también aparecen las actrices Ester Expósito e Hiba Abouk.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas