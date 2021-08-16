Afganistán"Afganistán nos apela": el tuit de Javier Solana que para muchos tiene doble sentido

Tras conocer este domingo que los talibanes habían entrado en Kabul, capital de Afganistán, y que su presidente había huido, han sido muchos los políticos, altos cargos y personalidades que han reaccionado ante este suceso. Uno de ellos ha sido Javier Solana, el que fue secretario general de la OTAN. Lo ha hecho a través de su cuenta de Twitter con un mensaje corto, pero contundente. "Afganistán nos apela", ha escrito.

Al leer el mensaje, muchos tuiteros han hecho un juego de palabras, cambiando la palabra "apela" por "me la pela", por lo que el tuit ha generado muchas reacciones entre la comunidad tuitera, que ha aprovechado para criticar la falta de decisión y acuerdos para ayudar al país y a sus gentes.

