Desde que los talibanes se han hecho con el control de Afganistán, multitud de personas han mostrado su preocupación por la situación del país y de sus gentes. El mundo entero mira cómo las mujeres son borradas de los escaparates, mientras el caos se apodera del aeropuerto de Kabul.

En este contexto, Arturo Pérez-Reverte ha mostrado su preocupación a través de su cuenta de Twitter publicando una imagen en la que aparecen los líderes talibanes sentados en el despacho del gobierno. Junto a la instantánea, el escritor ha publicado la siguiente frase: "¿Qué puede salir mal?".

En esta imagen, emitida en exclusiva por Al-Jazeera, se puede ver a un grupo de 15 hombres, encargados de dirigir a la milicia talibán, sentados en torno a una mesa y fuertemente armados. La imagen no ha dejado indiferente a muchos de sus seguidores que han mostrado su preocupación por la situación.

