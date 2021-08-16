Afganistán"Es la historia de terror que jamás hubiésemos pensado vivir": Pérez Reverte publica una impactante imagen de Afganistán
Desde que los talibanes se han hecho con el control de Afganistán, multitud de personas han mostrado su preocupación por la situación del país y de sus gentes. El mundo entero mira cómo las mujeres son borradas de los escaparates, mientras el caos se apodera del aeropuerto de Kabul.
En este contexto, Arturo Pérez-Reverte ha mostrado su preocupación a través de su cuenta de Twitter publicando una imagen en la que aparecen los líderes talibanes sentados en el despacho del gobierno. Junto a la instantánea, el escritor ha publicado la siguiente frase: "¿Qué puede salir mal?".
¿Qué puede salir mal? pic.twitter.com/7sIr0vJ26D
— Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) August 15, 2021
En esta imagen, emitida en exclusiva por Al-Jazeera, se puede ver a un grupo de 15 hombres, encargados de dirigir a la milicia talibán, sentados en torno a una mesa y fuertemente armados. La imagen no ha dejado indiferente a muchos de sus seguidores que han mostrado su preocupación por la situación.
Qué pacífico, que democrático https://t.co/Xt7A7klTjh
— Hernán Soto (@hj2024) August 16, 2021
Que miedo da… https://t.co/vr8RVm3GzL
— Chus Catalina (@ChusCatalina) August 16, 2021
Mujeres del mundo ,,,,,, https://t.co/AdTkbDyXY1
— Rafael Toledo Romero (@RafaelToledoRo1) August 16, 2021
Madre mía que miedo dan ???? https://t.co/gp8vRZjcG5
— lola tabero (@taberola) August 16, 2021
Es la historia de terror que jamás hubiésemos pensado vivir.
Lo veo muy oscuro.
Ojalá me equivoque.
— Alisai2001 (@isabelarellan10) August 15, 2021
Qué puede salir bien ? Tremendo horror desde aqui , no creo que pueda ser capaz de imaginar que pueden sentir la población de alli ,,
— Curie20 (@MJosMolinaApar1) August 16, 2021
