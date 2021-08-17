PolíticaEchenique da un dato sobre el gobierno de coalición: "Es algo que hace echar espuma por la boca a los líderes de las (ultra)derechas"

Por

Este martes, el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, ha dado un dato a través de su cuenta de Twitter que está dando mucho de lo que hablar. El político ha querido comparar la duración del último gobierno de Rajoy con lo que lleva el gobierno de coalición.

"A día de hoy, el gobierno de coalición ya ha durado una semana más que el último gobierno de M. Rajoy. Puede parecer un frío dato. Pero es algo que hace echar espuma por la boca a los líderes de las (ultra)derechas", ha escrito.

Rajoy fue presidente de la XII legislatura desde el 29 de octubre de 2016 hasta la moción de censura, el 1 de junio de 2018, mientras que el gobierno de coalición lleva desde el pasado 7 de enero de 2020, una semana más contando la actual.

Más de Tremending