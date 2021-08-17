Desde hace días, el mundo entero tiene sus ojos puestos en Afganistán. La llegada de los talibanes a Kabul y el abandono de las tropas estadounidenses deja al país en una situación preocupante. Ahora, los derechos de las mujeres se encuentran en una situación crítica y el país teme perder todos los avances que habían conseguido en los últimos 20 años.

Debido a esta cuestión, no ha tardado en viralizarse una imagen de Clarissa Ward, la corresponsal norteamericana de la CNN, en la que aparece con un chador, una pieza de tela semicircular abierta por delante que se coloca sobre la cabeza, cubriendo todo el cuerpo salvo la cara, y que contrasta con otra instantánea de la periodista en manga corta y mostrando su pelo justo antes de la llegada de los talibanes a Kabul.

Muchos tuiteros han cogido ambas imágenes para mostrar cómo han cambiado las cosas en Kabul tras la toma de los talibanes y, ante el revuelo, la protagonista de la imagen ha tenido que matizar que la foto en la que sale con el pelo descubierto es en un complejo privado, mientras que la foto en la que aparece con el chador se encuentra en las calles de Kabul tomadas por los talibanes. "Siempre usé un pañuelo en la cabeza en las calles de Kabul , aunque no con el pelo completamente cubierto. Así que hay una diferencia, pero no tan marcada".

This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always wore a head scarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark. pic.twitter.com/BmIRFFSdSE

— Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 16, 2021