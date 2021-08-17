Derechos HumanosLa imagen que define el futuro de las mujeres en Afganistan
Con la llegada del régimen talibán también han llegado a Afganistán multitud de prohibiciones, restricciones y violaciones de derechos humanos, especialmente para las mujeres. Una de ellas es el uso obligatorio del burka, una tela que cubre el rostro y el cuerpo de las mujeres de la cabeza hasta los pies.
Por ello, se ha viralizado una obra de Boushra Almutawakel conocida como la desaparición de la mujer, en la que se ve cómo una madre, una hija y una muñeca van desapareciendo de forma secuencial hasta que no queda nada más que oscuridad. El verdadero título de las imágenes es: Madre, hija y muñeca y las protagonistas son la propia fotógrafa, su hija mayor y la muñeca de esta.
Con esta imagen, muchos usuarios están intentando mostrar lo que les ocurrirá a las mujeres bajo el régimen de los talibanes.
Hoy sirve para reflexionar. 'Madre, hija y muñeca' o la desaparición de la mujer. Perteneciente a 'The Hijab series' (2010) de la fotógrafa yemení Boushra Almutawakel. pic.twitter.com/59FJe4xDVy
— Pilar Ruiz Costa (@otropostdata) August 17, 2021
