El experimento de una presentadora del tiempo que propicia el debate sobre los acentos en televisión
La presentadora de El Tiempo en Cuatro, Flora González
Flora González, presentadora de la previsión meteorológica de Cuatro, ha subido un vídeo a su perfil de Instagram que apunta "Así sería El Tiempo con mi acento andaluz". La periodista de Mediaset quería mostrar a sus seguidores cómo daría las previsiones con su acento iliturgitano, el cual utiliza en otros espacios televisivos.
En la descripción la profesional explica: "En la facultad nos enseñaron que en el espacio informativo lo más importante es la información y que nosotros tenemos que pasar lo más desapercibido posible (solo somos el transmisor: de ahí la ropa neutra, el tono unificado de la voz y no llevar accesorios estridentes)".
Por su parte, reconoce que nadie le ha impuesto hablar en español neutro, sino que fue "algo que hice sin más". Tal vez para esquivar críticas que otras personas sí han recibido por expresarse desde la diversidad de la lengua española, desde cuando María Jesús Montero fue atacada por usar su acento andaluz en una presentación de cuentas como arma para menospreciarla hasta la pregunta de Pablo Motos al presentador Roberto Leal en el que dejaba caer la incompatibilidad entre hablar con acento andaluz y rápido .
Comentarios
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
