Por Tremending

Desde la llegada de los talibanes a Kabul son muchas las noticias que están llegando desde Afganistán. Ahora, los derechos humanos en el país afgano se encuentran en una situación crítica y esto aumenta de forma significativa si hablamos de los derechos de las mujeres.

La periodista Clarissa Ward, corresponsal norteamericana de la CNN, está haciendo una amplia cobertura sobre lo que está ocurriendo en Kabul y su imagen se hizo viral hace días cuando se la pudo ver con un chador (pieza de tela semicircular abierta por delante que se coloca sobre la cabeza y que cubre todo el cuerpo solo a la cara) haciendo una conexión en directo.

Ella misma explicó que antes de la llegada de los talibanes utilizaba un pañuelo en la cabeza que no le cubría el pelo completamente y ahora tiene que ir totalmente cubierta.

This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always wore a head scarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark. pic.twitter.com/BmIRFFSdSE — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 16, 2021

Ahora, su rostro cubierto con el chador está siendo testigo del drama que está ocurriendo en Afganistán. De hecho, la periodista ha tenido que enfrentarse a situaciones muy duras, jugándose la vida en Kabul. En los últimos vídeos, Ward explica que los talibanes lanzan tiros al aire de forma constante y que les acosan por la calle. En un momento dado, mientras grababan uno de sus reportajes, la periodista y su equipo tuvieron que salir corriendo a cubrirse porque un talibán levantó el rifle delante de ellos como si fuera a empezar a disparar. Según cuenta, el peor momento para su equipo fue cuando dos talibanes se dirigieron a ellos con las pistolas en alto para darles con la culata y entonces otro talibán tuvo que intervenir para avisar de qué eran periodistas.

"Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [our producer who was taking video]. We had to intervene and scream…" pic.twitter.com/3mvCCTlSQR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 18, 2021

Here's the moment that @clarissaward and crew were confronted by the Taliban on the streets of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/2ueKYbR8xg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 18, 2021

En el propio vídeo explica que aunque ella está acostumbrada a situaciones de todo tipo, lo que está teniendo que vivir es extremadamente violento y caótico, imposible para una civil, ya que hay un descontrol total. "Es un milagro que no haya más gente seriamente herida", llega a decir.

Estos vídeos son sólo una muestra de lo que está ocurriendo en Kabul.