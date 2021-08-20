twitterCríticas a Macarena Olona por asegurar que Federico García Lorca votaría a Vox
La secretaria general del grupo parlamentario de Vox en el Congreso, Macarena Olona, ha vuelto a generar polémica tras asegurar que Federico García Lorca votaría a Vox, mientras solicitaba que no se politizara su memoria. "Hoy, en España, Federico García Lorca votaría a Vox. Su memoria es apolítica. No la ensuciéis", ha publicado en tuit.
Leyendo los comentarios me pregunto, ¿hasta dónde estarían dispuestos a llevar su odio?
Hoy, en España, la bandera por la que moriría asesinada #MarianaPineda sería la española.
Hoy, en España, Federico García Lorca votaría a @vox_es.
Su memoria es apolítica. No la ensuciéis. https://t.co/SPjUHTsOST
— Macarena Olona (@Macarena_Olona) August 19, 2021
El comentario ha venido a raíz de que la política escribiera un mensaje en su red social el pasado miércoles, durante el aniversario del fusilamiento del poeta.
"En la bandera de la libertad bordé el amor más grande de mi vida".
Federico García Lorca. Eterno. Universal pero nuestro. Hoy, en especial, en nuestro recuerdo. pic.twitter.com/KyFTdhlTK8
— Macarena Olona (@Macarena_Olona) August 18, 2021
Las críticas no se han hecho esperar y muchos han recordado que Lorca no era apolítico y le han dicho que, siguiendo su criterio, si el poeta era apolítico, ella no debería utlizarlo como abanderado de su partido.
Si la memoria de Lorca es apolítica, ¿por qué lo usa como abanderado de su partido? Consejos vendo que para mí no tengo, dirían algunos.
— Adriana Ochoa (@8aAdriana) August 20, 2021
Claro que sí Macarena…???? pic.twitter.com/HCbJbt05BK
— Pablo N. (@Pablohhnn) August 19, 2021
Lorca votaría a VOX, Franco era socialista, los fascistas fusilaban con amor y el toro no sufre. Sigue el esperpento.
— NCL (@ncanolozano) August 19, 2021
Dice que Lorca votaría a Vox. A continuación critica la politización de su memoria ????????♀️ https://t.co/cIF8eN9VZr
— David Mejía (@davidmejiaNY) August 19, 2021
Ha dicho que Lorca votaría a Vox
Lo ha dicho https://t.co/WbCdKgyUQ9
— Iván gorra ???? (@ivancap0) August 19, 2021
Dice que la memoria de Lorca es apolítica y que Lorca hoy votaría a Vox en el mismo tweet… https://t.co/GE3oxvl0N8
— Auro???? (@AuroGnzlz) August 20, 2021
