twitterCríticas a Macarena Olona por asegurar que Federico García Lorca votaría a Vox

Por

La secretaria general del grupo parlamentario de Vox en el Congreso, Macarena Olona, ha vuelto a generar polémica tras asegurar que Federico García Lorca votaría a Vox, mientras solicitaba que no se politizara su memoria. "Hoy, en España, Federico García Lorca votaría a Vox. Su memoria es apolítica. No la ensuciéis", ha publicado en tuit.

El comentario ha venido a raíz de que la política escribiera un mensaje en su red social el pasado miércoles, durante el aniversario del fusilamiento del poeta.

Las críticas no se han hecho esperar y muchos han recordado que Lorca no era apolítico y le han dicho que, siguiendo su criterio, si el poeta era apolítico, ella no debería utlizarlo como abanderado de su partido.

Más de Tremending